  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Bowflex Adjustable Weights Are Unbelievably Cheap at Amazon Today

By
A man lifting Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells.

Dumbbells are one of the best ways to see some gains at home and Bowflex offer some of the best dumbbells in particular. That’s why we’re highlighting this amazing deal at Amazon right now. You can grab a set of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells for just $400 for a strictly limited time only. That’s a huge saving of $150 on the usual price and these dumbbells are truly going to change how you work out from home, and increase the free space you have. Let’s take a look into why these are so great.

The Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells are everything you could need from a set of adjustable dumbbells. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds with increments of 2.5 pounds up to the first 25 pounds to ensure that you get the right weight for your needs. It’s easy to rapidly switch from one exercise to the next thanks to its simple-to-adjust system. The beauty here is the unique dial system, which allows you to easily combine 15 sets of weights into one, saving you valuable time and space compared to other dumbbells.

Those capabilities prompted us to feature the Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells in our look at the best dumbbells for your home workout. We’re big fans of checking out all the best dumbbell workouts thanks to their ability to truly help you see some gains in some super satisfying ways. If you need to know more, we’ve even laid out the 7 dumbbell exercises for beginners to get you started on the path to boosting your total-body strength training program.

Sure, you can head to the gym and use their dumbbells but you can’t beat the convenience of having your own set. Being able to store the Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells so easily and out of the way without worrying about taking up precious room in your apartment or home means you get the best of both worlds.

Convenient every step of the way, these Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells are ordinarily $549 but right now, you can snap them up for just $400. If you’re keen to improve your home workout, this is the time to invest. You won’t be disappointed at just how useful and effective these dumbbells truly are.

More Bowflex deals

Looking for something a little different from these particular Bowflex adjustable weights? No sweat. We’ve got all the best Bowflex deals neatly rounded up so you can find the best price within seconds. There’s sure to be something here that will suit your needs perfectly.

Bowflex EZ Pro Heart Rate Monitor Watch in Red

$91 $130
Bowflex Heart Rate Monitor Watch features a fast and accurate ECG heart rate and a large LCD for easy viewing.
Buy at Sears

Bowflex TreadClimber TC200

$2,499 $2,999
This revamped Bowflex TreadClimber TC200 has enhanced digital connectivity, increased console interactivity, and bold new design, for a premier walking workout experience.
Buy Now

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell (Single)

$470 $990
Say goodbye to multiple dumbbells cluttering your space. A simple turn of a dial can automatically change your weight resistance. Molding around metal plates enables smooth lifts and quieter workouts.
Buy at Walmart

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym

$999 $1,299
The Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym has more than 26 strength exercises using Blowflex Quick Change Power Rods. Overall, there are more than 50 exercises for a total body workout.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex - Treadmill 7 - Black

$1,700 $2,400
This Bowflex 7 Treadmill offers custom training options, personalized coaching, and access to all the best streaming entertainment. EnjoyComfort Tech™ deck cushioning and 100+ unique workout programs!
Buy at Best Buy

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16"

$1,700 $2,000
The Bowflex VeloCore may be a stationary bike but it's engineered to sway, bend, and rock to increase the intensity of your riding experience. This will work out your arms and core as well.
Buy at Best Buy

Editors' Recommendations

3 fitness documentaries on Netflix to inspire your next workout

http://www.blissmark.com

The best swim gear for a more effective workout

www.blissmark.com

The best fitness apps you can use with friends

www.blissmark.com

The 9 Best Cycling Shorts for Maximum Comfort and Style

Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals for July 2021

This Cuisinart Coffee Maker Is So Cheap It Could Be a Mistake

Cuisinart DCC-3200P1 Perfectemp Coffee Maker white bg

Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Today

Oral B i0 Series 7 Electric Toothbrush

The 10 Best Arm Workouts for Men in 2021: Bicep and Tricep Exercises

best arm workouts for men 2021

The 5 Best Treadmill Workouts To Gain Fitness Fast

Three athletes running on treadmills at Stride.

Why you need to buy this fitness-inspired Garmin smartwatch today

Garmin Venu Fitness Smartwatch for Men with side view

Garmin Summer Sale: Save on Cycling Computers, Smartwatches, and More

Garmin First Avenger Smartwatch worn outdoors

Forget Bowflex: These Adjustable Dumbbells are on Sale for Under $100

Bodybuilder Exercising Biceps With Dumbbells

6 Active Recovery Workouts That Prevent Injuries, According to a Pro Trainer

A bearded man skipping rope on a bridge.