Best Prime Day Dumbbell Deals 2022: What to Expect in July

Prime Day deals are on their way with Prime Day only a matter of weeks away. That means if you’re looking to buy new dumbbells (or start a new exercise routine), this is the time to consider what to do next. To help you figure out what to do when reviewing the Prime Day dumbbell deals, we’ve taken a look at when the deals are likely to begin, where you should head out to snag the best prices, and whether you should buy dumbbells on Prime Day. In no time at all, we’ll get you up to speed so you know exactly what to do next and when.

When Do the Prime Day Dumbbell Deals Start?

Amazon recently confirmed when Prime Day will start. Prime Day will be a two-day event that unfolds in its traditional slot of July. Happening July 12 and July 13, Amazon has also announced that there will be some early Prime Day deals in the run-up to the main event, so it could be worth keeping an eye on what’s unfolding between now and mid-July.

Traditionally, Prime Day has always occurred in July but there have been two notable exceptions. Back in 2020, it was moved to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused supply chain issues. From there, in 2021, Prime Day occurred in June for a change. Now, it’s back to its regular slot of July. Why? July is Amazon’s birthday month as the company was founded on July 5, 1994.

While the main Prime Day dumbbell deals will happen on July 12 and July 13, it could be worth keeping an eye on sales beforehand too as Amazon is likely to offer some discounts on highly sought-after items in the meantime. After all, it’s a great way of building up some interest in one of the biggest sales periods of the year. That’s why we’re monitoring the situation closely to ensure you get the best deals.

Where are the Best Prime Day Dumbbell Deals?

It makes sense that the best Prime Day dumbbell deals are at Amazon and they often are. The clue is in the name, right? Prime Day often focuses on the most highly sought-after items and many people are still establishing or developing their home gyms meaning dumbbells are in big demand. However, Amazon is unlikely to be the only retailer offering discounts during Prime Day season because that’s not how these things work.

Other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are also very likely to launch their own Prime Day sales albeit under a different name. The advantage here is two-fold. Multiple retailers having sales means that prices should be highly competitive with a lot of price matching likely to occur. Also, while Prime Day is exclusively for Amazon Prime members, you won’t need to be subscribed to anything to enjoy the sales and discounts that the likes of Walmart and Best Buy offer.

Basically, the best Prime Day dumbbell deals can be anywhere and everywhere, so don’t be afraid to shop around and skip any retailer loyalty. It won’t be worth it.

Should You Buy Dumbbells on Prime Day 2022?

Knowing whether to buy dumbbells on Prime Day comes down to two things — do you need them and is now the time to buy them? The second question is a very easy one to answer. Yes, Prime Day is a fantastic time to buy pretty much anything and everything. It’s a sale that’s only really equaled by Black Friday and Cyber Monday and in some cases, it can even beat those. Thanks to the time of year that Prime Day falls, it’s an ideal time to buy exercise equipment that you may want to use outdoors as well as inside. Plus, you don’t have to worry about stretching your finances too thin by juggling spending money on gifts around the holidays.

When it comes to whether you need dumbbells, that depends on your plans. If you’ve been checking out the best dumbbells around, you’re probably already keen on the idea. Whether you’re working on your biceps, toning your tris, or improving any other muscle, dumbbells are a great way to do exactly that. It’s worth reading up on the best dumbbell workouts so you know exactly what to expect, with further guides on the best dumbbell exercises for strengthening your entire body.

Incredibly versatile pieces of equipment, dumbbells are great for strength training which can also lead to weight loss, improved cardio workouts, and generally, an all-around better life. They’re a great addition to your home gym setup thanks to this, with countless options on how you may wish to use them.

Not all dumbbells are the same though. For one thing, you may want to consider whether to buy standard ones or adjustable dumbbells. The latter tend to cost more but they mean you don’t need to store as much equipment at home. Just bear in mind that you will need to spend a little time adjusting them between reps which can be inconvenient if you’re working on a HIIT routine. It all comes down to how much space you can spare, as well as your intentions. For occasional use, adjustable ones may be overkill but if you’re short on space, we won’t blame you for focusing on them.

Also, check what weights you need. Generally, the cheaper dumbbells out there tend to be lighter which isn’t always ideal if you want a regime that grows with you. Don’t undersell yourself if you’re planning on turning this into a long-term plan as lighter weights won’t prove useful. However, if you’re just starting out or have some mobility issues, smaller sets can be good value. Ultimately, do your research and figure out your intentions and how long-term you plan on them being.

Finally, don’t forget about the look of the dumbbells. Sure, it’s not always essential but if you have a small apartment or you simply like everything looking nice, there are some very cool-looking dumbbell sets. If you can afford them, give them a try.

Editors' Recommendations