5 beginner rowing machine workouts that burn fat and build endurance

Using a rowing machine has many benefits, and this was proven in an NIH study that involved 20 subjects and shared the following results: “After the training, fat mass and total body fat percent decreased significantly. In the fitness test, back strength and trunk flexion score increased significantly.”

If you are considering adding rowing to your routine, you have come to the right place. As a personal trainer, I frequently implement rowing into my clients’ workout plans, especially if they want to train their upper body in a low-impact way. Keep reading to discover five beginner rowing machine workouts that can be part of your weekly regimen!

The 5 best beginner rowing workouts

The 10-minute technique builder

Goal: Learn proper form while getting a light cardio session

Instructions:

Warm up: 2 minutes of easy rowing at low resistance Drill 1: 1 minute of legs-only rowing (no back or arm movement) Drill 2: 1 minute of legs and back (no arms yet) Drill 3: 1 minute of full strokes, slowly and with control Repeat the full stroke for 4 minutes at a moderate pace Cool down: 1 minute of very light rowing followed by static stretching

Interval 20: Burn and recover

Goal: Burn fat through intervals and active recovery

Instructions:

Warm up: 3 minutes of easy rowing Complete 5 rounds of the following: 1 minute hard effort (8/10 intensity)

2 minutes slow recovery row Cool down: 2 minutes of light rowing

Pyramid endurance builder

Goal: Improve stamina and mental focus

Instructions:

Warm up: 3 minutes of easy rowing Row for the following times, keeping a steady pace (5/10 effort): 1 minute

2 minutes

3 minutes

2 minutes

1 minute Rest for 30 seconds between each interval Cool down: 2 minutes of light rowing

Stroke rate ladder

Goal: Improve control and aerobic endurance

Instructions:

Warm up: 3 minutes of easy rowing Row for 1 minute at each of the following stroke rates (spm = strokes per minute): 20 spm

22 spm

24 spm

26 spm

24 spm

22 spm

20 spm Keep your pace steady and focus on smooth transitions Cool down: 2 minutes of light rowing

LISS row: Long and steady

Goal: Low-intensity steady-state (LISS) cardio for fat burning

Instructions:

Set a timer for 15–20 minutes Row at a comfortable, sustainable pace (4–5/10 effort) Keep stroke rate around 20–22 spm Focus on breathing rhythm and good form Optional: break it into two 10-minute blocks with a 1-minute rest in between if needed

Why is the rowing machine underrated for cardio and strength?

The rowing machine is one of the most underrated tools in the gym when it comes to both cardio and strength. The cardio equipment piece provides a full-body workout while being gentle on the joints, making it ideal for beginners and those recovering from injuries.

Unlike treadmills or bikes that mostly target your legs, rowing engages over 85% of your muscles — legs, core, back, and arms. This makes it incredibly efficient for building strength and improving cardiovascular endurance at the same time.

Each stroke on the rower combines a powerful drive (which builds strength) with continuous motion (which boosts your heart rate). That dual benefit is hard to match with other machines. Rowing also helps improve posture, coordination, and grip strength. And because it’s a seated exercise, it reduces impact on the knees and hips while still challenging the entire body.

With just a little practice on form, anyone can start reaping the benefits, and it’s a powerhouse machine that deserves far more attention.

How often should you use a rowing machine?

If you’re a beginner, using a rowing machine two to three times per week is a great place to start. This gives your body time to adapt without risking overtraining. Each session can range from 15 to 30 minutes, depending on your starting fitness level and goals. As your endurance and strength improve, you can gradually increase the intensity, duration, or frequency of your workouts.

Whether you work out at the gym or are considering investing in some smart home gym equipment, consistency matters more than long sessions, so aim to stay regular. Also, be sure to include rest days or lighter workouts in between to support recovery. Pairing rowing with strength training or mobility work can further enhance your results.

Common mistakes beginners make to avoid

Rushing the stroke : Many beginners row too fast, sacrificing form for speed. Focus on smooth, controlled strokes to maximize the effectiveness of each repetition.

: Many beginners row too fast, sacrificing form for speed. Focus on smooth, controlled strokes to maximize the effectiveness of each repetition. Ignoring the legs : Rowing is a leg-driven movement, but new users often rely too much on their arms. Push through your legs first to generate power.

: Rowing is a leg-driven movement, but new users often rely too much on their arms. Push through your legs first to generate power. Leaning too far back : Overextending at the end of the stroke puts strain on your lower back. Finish with a slight lean, not a full recline.

: Overextending at the end of the stroke puts strain on your lower back. Finish with a slight lean, not a full recline. Skipping the warm-up: Jumping in cold increases injury risk. Always spend a few minutes rowing lightly before starting your main workout.

Tips for getting the most out of your rowing workouts