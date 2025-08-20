Whey is the protein king, but beef powder deserves a seat at the table

When it comes to protein powders, whey is king. It’s reigned supreme for decades, with a market share of well over 50 percent.

Don’t sleep on beef powder protein, though. It’s a relative newcomer to the market that’s been gaining ground for just over a decade, and it offers some surprising advantages for both endurance and hybrid athletes. There’s a lot to consider in this comparison, so let’s put the basic issues on the table and enlist a couple of experts to provide some help.

Beef vs. whey: The breakdown

Full disclosure first: I’ve used whey protein powder on and off for years, and I like it, but I don’t love it. I’m one of those people who doesn’t digest whey protein well, especially in isolates that feature a high concentration of protein.

The convenience is great, but the digestive part probably explains my on-and-off relationship with whey. I’ve been reasonably impressed by beef protein powder during a recent tryout, although I do agree that its tendency to clump does make it a bit of an acquired taste.

So what do the experts say? Joe Rodonis is a high-level trainer and coach for Tonal, and he’s mostly a whey guy.

“I typically recommend whey protein — it’s the most effective for building muscle and recovering from an intense session,” says Rodonis, whose bona fides include working as an ACE personal trainer and ISSA strength and conditioning coach. “It’s high in leucine, digests quickly, and has the most research behind it for strength and hypertrophy.”

However, beef protein also brings some significant advantages to the conversation.

“That said, beef protein is a solid option for clients who can’t tolerate dairy or want to switch things up for digestion,” he says. “It’s not quite as anabolic as whey, but it still supports growth and recovery. Collagen is sometimes included in beef protein, which can help with joint health.”

The case for beef, minus the beefs

Beef protein powders come with two significant advantages: (1) they’re easier to digest than whey, and (2) beef is a complete protein that also includes collagen. The digestibility factor is particularly important for those who are lactose intolerant, and I count myself among those who have experienced the bloating that can accompany some whey powders.

Kieran Mathew can definitely relate. He’s the CEO of Equip Foods, a leading manufacturer of beef protein, and he indicates that my experience was typical.

“A lot of people still experience bloating, gas, or skin issues from it,” he says. “A unique growth factor in whey, IGF-1, causes acne in many people as well.

“Our beef isolate is a complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, plus naturally occurring collagen and gelatin, which whey doesn’t have. The amino acids found in collagen and gelatin are hard to get in our diets otherwise, and [they] provide great benefits to joint, skin, and bone health.”

The one issue with beef powder that Mathew doesn’t dispute is the clumping factor. Whey does mix more easily due to the collagen and gelatin, which is part of the reason why his company sells a hand blender that’s a convenient alternative to a blender.

Why your training goals matter

Rodonis has trained many clients who are actively assessing whey vs. beef, and some elements of his basic fitness breakdown fly in the face of typical stereotypes.

“When the goal is strength, I’ll push for higher protein targets and prioritize whey isolate,” he explains. “It has a higher leucine content, [which means] better activation of muscle protein synthesis, faster absorption, and stronger recovery.

“For endurance and hybrid athletes, the strategy shifts slightly. Total protein intake still matters, but we need to also account for digestion, recovery windows, and tolerance. So I still prioritize whey, but we pay close attention to how the source sits with the individual athlete. The priority is identifying a source that feels best, but the protein target can be slightly lower since endurance athletes break down less muscle tissue per session and their main fuel source is carbs,” he says.

That kind of dichotomy also extends to Equip’s client breakdown, according to Mathew.

“People assume our customers are mostly male weightlifters, but over 80 percent of our customers are women in their late 20s to late 50s,” he reveals. “Our customers come to us for a gut-friendly, nutrient-dense protein powder made from real food ingredients.”

Weight loss drugs are also playing a role in this choice. “The entire category is growing fast as a result of the rise of GLP-1’s,” Mathew adds. “It’s pivotal to consume sufficient protein in a caloric deficit to mitigate muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies, and poor metabolic outcomes.”

What to look for

Given Mathew’s inherent bias toward beef, we turned to Rodonis for some guidelines on what to look for in your protein powder. His basic criteria include a high-quality source that’s also high in leucine with a complete amino profile, and that source should deliver at least 20 grams of protein per serving.

The “must to avoid” list starts with proprietary blends, and he demands a complete ingredients list that doesn’t include gums, thickeners, or added sugars. Finally, your preferred protein powder should also be third-party tested and NSF certified for sport.

What about those on a plant-based diet?

For those who steer clear of both beef and whey due to issues with meat and dairy, the choice gets a little more complicated. Companies and trainers have some minor quibbles about the amino profile of virtually every protein powder source, so Rodonis typically applies a different set of criteria.

“For plant-based clients, I lean toward blended plant proteins like pea, rice, and hemp to ensure a complete amino acid profile,” he explains. “Ultimately, it comes down to what someone can digest well and stick with. Whey is usually most effective, but if another option works better for their body or lifestyle, we rock with that.”

Summing up with a final recommendation

So, what should you rock with? For most of us, the precision protein requirements that trainers like Rodonis demand from protein powders don’t matter as much, given that our fitness goals are usually more modest.

This means it’s really a question of fit, and I enjoyed my beef protein tryout enough to recommend giving it a shot. The flavor was enjoyable without being too sweet, although I’d also recommend a mini-blender or frother to deal with the clumping if you’re serious about convenience. Whey is still the gold standard for these powders, but you may be pleasantly surprised by your beef protein powder experience.