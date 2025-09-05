Zenith and USM unveil a defiantly colorful chronograph collection

In a masterful stroke of architectural and horological genius, Zenith and Swiss furniture maker USM have teamed up to debut the Defy Chronograph USM collection, a collaboration that imagines a 1960s convergence between USM’s revolutionary Haller modular system and Zenith’s iconic El Primero chronograph. The end result are four strikingly dynamic, limited editions that constitute a shared DNA of Swiss modernism, daring innovation, and unparalleled craftsmanship — creating a timepiece that is as intellectually compelling as it is visually mesmerizing.

A celebration of shared design narratives and singular aesthetics

The artistic heft of this partnership is executed through intricate design details that honor both legacies. Housed in a 41mm stainless steel case with the trademark octagonal silhouette and an intricate 14-faceted bezel, each timepiece is a study in geometric fortitude. The true marvel lies on the dial, available in four electrifying colors: USM Green, Pure Orange, Golden Yellow, and Gentian Blue. Applied square hour markers with horizontal grooves mimic the grid-like structure of USM furniture, while silvered snailed chronograph counters offer a refined, yet elegant contrast. Arguably the piece de resistance on this model is the chronograph seconds hand, tipped with a miniature, luminous USM ball joint — the component forming the heart of the Haller system.

Powered by a deep, horological history

Lying beneath an avant-garde exterior beats the heart of an industry legend: the El Primero 400 automatic caliber. This movement is renowned for its high-frequency precision of 36,000 vibrations per hour, ensuring flawless chronograph performance. This coupling of groundbreaking mechanics and radical design creates a luxury watch serving as a tribute to the past and a bold vision for the future.

A triumph of conceptual horology

With the Defy Chronograph USM, Zenith has created a narrative-rich masterpiece. Visually impressive, this is a collection for the connoisseur who respects architectural integrity and historical storytelling as much as premium mechanical performance.