Y-3 reveals FW25 collection with bold new Adizero running styles

Created by iconic designer Yohji Yamamoto, Adidas’ Y-3 collection is synonymous with laidback and chic streetwear. In the last few weeks, the line made waves with appearances on the runway during Paris Fashion Week, and now the designs are finally hitting the shelves. As part of Y-3’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, new Adizero styles have arrived to add some seriously cool style to your lineup. Inspired by the signature Amber Ink print, the latest styles are edgy yet versatile enough to wear with almost anything. Along with apparel and accessories, this collection offers two new silhouettes: the Y-3 Adios 9 and Y-3 Adios Pro 4. Full of patterns, gradients, and other effects, the latest running collection can be easily worn for both performance and street-style coolness.

Y-3’s FW25 running collection is here and full of edge

Recommended Videos

Debuting two new designs, the Y-3 FW25 running collection is ready for wherever your run may take you. Both styles offer a similar appearance, but are designed for different purposes. Priced at $350, the Y-3 Adios Pro 4 sneaker is designed for long-distance running, featuring the Lightstrike Pro midsole for maximum cushioning and ENERGYRODS for enhanced energy return. This silhouette also features the brand’s LIGHTTRAXION outsole, a lightweight rubber material that reduces weight and provides higher traction. This sneaker is available in three color combinations: black with white stripes, white with black stripes, and red with white stripes.

For those looking for faster speeds, Y-3’s Adios 9 is a chic and smoother option. Created with the brand’s LIGHTLOCK technology, the uppers easily mold and move with your foot, allowing for more flexibility and movement. Added forefront flexibility enables you to step with confidence every time. Also featured in the design is the brand’s LIGHTTRAXION outsole and Lightstrike Pro midsole, providing cushioning, comfort, and stability. Retailing for $250, this sneaker is available in three color combinations: black with white stripes, white with black stripes, and yellow with black stripes. Both styles are available now via Adidas’ online stores, in-store, and through select retailers.