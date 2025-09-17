 Skip to main content
Vacheron Constantin’s ultimate anniversary watch celebrates 270 years

Vacheron Constantin Métiers d’Art Tribute to the Quest of Time
Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin has unveiled the Métiers d’Art Tribute to the Quest of Time, a technically complex timepiece celebrating the manufacture’s 270th anniversary with innovations that required three years of development and four patent applications.

The double-sided wristwatch houses the new manually wound Calibre 3670, operating at high frequency of 5 Hz (36,000 vph) while delivering an exceptional 144-hour power reserve through three barrels. The 512-component movement measures just 34mm x 7.8mm, fitting within a wearable 43mm white gold case.

The front dial features a three-dimensional titanium human figure with golden PVD treatment whose arms indicate time through double-retrograde displays. Unlike the 1930 ‘Bras en l’Air’ pocket watch that inspired it, this timepiece offers two viewing modes: continuous display where arms move constantly like traditional hands, or standby mode where arms remain stationary until activated by a pusher at 10 o’clock.

The figure stands against a backdrop reproducing Geneva’s constellation positions from September 17, 1755, Vacheron Constantin’s founding date. Created through collaboration with Geneva Observatory astronomers, the celestial map ensures historical accuracy. A hand-engraved titanium 3D moon with bi-colored PVD treatment shows lunar phases and age over 29.5-day cycles.

The reverse dial displays a sky chart tracking sidereal time and constellation movements in real time, accurate to within one day over 9,130 years. Laser-engraved onto sapphire crystal with metallized blue indications and transfer-printed yellow markings, this astronomical complication demonstrates exceptional precision engineering.

Four patents protect the movement’s innovations: synchronized retrograde time displays solving classical speed differential problems, double power reserve indication showing sequential 6-to-3 and 3-to-0 day displays, precise moon phase and age correlation, and damage-free moon correction capability.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 take wearable tech to the next level

The dial construction employs two sapphire crystal layers with metallized gradient effects and transfer-printed elements. All 512 components receive individual hand-finishing with circular satin brushing chosen to minimize reflections through transparent elements.

Limited to 20 pieces and Poinçon de Genève certified, this timepiece serves as homage to La Quête du Temps anniversary clock while advancing Vacheron Constantin’s astronomical and retrograde display legacy.

Available exclusively through Vacheron Constantin boutiques.

