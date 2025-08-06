 Skip to main content
This all-black trail runner from Snow Peak and Merrell means business

Merrell and Snow Peak deliver an all-black trail runner

back of Snow Peak/Merrell sneaker
Snow Peak/Merrell

Merrell is known for its ability to create hiking shoes that are comfortable on any terrain. However, its latest collaboration with Snow Peak proves that it can also make stylish sneakers. While both brands prioritize performance and aesthetic above all, their newest release has enough of a sleek style to combine them all. Donning a minimalist all-black colorway, the newest MTL Long Sky 2 trail runner delivers a subtle design that differs from the ongoing maximalist sneaker trend. Opting out of using bold colors and statement prints, this new trail sneaker is direct and straight to the point, showcasing only a few branding details. 

Introducing Snow Peak x Merrell’s MTL Long Sky 2 Matryx SP

Snow Peak/Merrell trail runner black
Snow Peak/Merrell

For their newest collaboration, Japanese brand Snow Peak and Merrell have joined forces to upgrade the MTL Long Sky 2. Featuring a slimmer silhouette, the sneaker is crafted with MATRYX uppers with a +TPU reinforcement. This feature allows for the upper to become even more durable, while minimizing stretching over time to ensure you get the exact fit with each wear. Even with an extra durable layer in the upper, the sneaker still enjoys a breathable fit. For this sneaker, the shoe comes in an all-black color palette that’s only contrasted by Merrell’s wordmark, that is imposed along the lateral sides in a gray tone. The sneaker’s eyelets also come with contrasting gray, while the rest of the shoe’s details remain in sleek black. The MTL Long Sky 2 Matryx SP sneaker is set to arrive to Snow Peak stores and webstore on August 8 for an undisclosed retail price.

