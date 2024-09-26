 Skip to main content
The Tie Bar takes us back to summer camp with this new collection

Let this collaboration pull on your heart strings

By
Man leaning out a window
Courtesy of The Tie Bar

Now that fall has officially set in, kids going back to school are reminiscing about their freedom in the summer months. One of those memories that kids everywhere wish they could return to is their summer camp. Thoughts of days in nature and nights under the stars create lifelong memories that remind us the world is beautiful and serene, even when we spend so much of our time in the chaos of city life. The Tie Bar is harnessing that nostalgia with a fall collection of accessories inspired by this nostalgia in collaboration with the historic Camp Wandawega outside of Chicago.

“Camp Wandawega has become a favorite destination of mine over the years and a place I’ve wanted to collaborate with from the moment I started with this brand. Seeing their rich history and impeccable eye for detail, brought to life through the lens of our accessories, are truly the ultimate fall must-haves. Managing to feel equal parts vintage and modern at the same time,” says Michelle Kohanzo, President of Tie Bar.

Fall has an outdoor look

Camp Wandawega x Tie Bar
Courtesy of Tie Bar

With a history steeped in American culture, Camp Wandawega started as a speakeasy escape during prohibition. Complete with organized crime and women of the night, it was an escape from the constraints of Chicago life. Once going legit in the 1950s, it remained an escape from the constraints of Chicago life…only with more wholesome pursuits outside of organized crime. The Tie Bar fall fashion collaboration includes 50 pieces (priced from $22 to $78) that take the meld of nature and city and mold them together in a way that honors both.

You may be stifling in the city apartments and business casual offices, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take the freedom of camp with you in your fall wardrobe.

