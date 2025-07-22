 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The new Bottega Veneta Orbit sneaker is lighter than ever

Bottega Veneta launches its thinnest sneaker yet

By
bottega veneta cream orbit flash
Bottega Veneta / Bottega Veneta

In recent seasons, the fashion house Bottega Veneta has evolved beyond its famed leather goods and accessories. With more styles added to their lineup each season, the house has also become a footwear powerhouse, continually developing exciting new styles. In their most recent launch, the brand has added a new Orbit sneaker to its series, which may be its thinnest and lightest design yet. Perfectly in line with the current trend of subdued silhouettes, the new Orbit sneaker has been slimmed down to the maximum, creating a barely-there style. Donning a thin sole, the new Orbit sneaker mixes just the right amount of a classic casual sneaker and designer touch to create a one-of-a-kind style you don’t want to miss out on. 

Bottega Veneta introduces the thinnest sneaker in its sneaker collection

black bottega veneta sneaker
Bottega Veneta / Bottega Veneta

Named ‘The Orbit Flash,’ the newest sneaker in Bottega Veneta’s collection gets inspiration from classic Y2K styles and traditional ‘70s era trainers. Featuring supple suede and lightweight nylon, the design seamlessly blends these materials to create a texturized style with depth. Subtle leather trim details on the tongue and eyelets add a sophisticated touch to the look. Taking the spotlight is the shoe’s ultra-thin rubber outsole, which appears non-existent unless highlighted by its contrasting gum colorway that extends up to the heel. Arriving in six distinct color schemes, the new Orbit flash sneaker offers a fresh take on a classic silhouette that continues to grow in popularity. Available now via Bottega Veneta’s webstore, the sneakers retail for $990 each.

BUY NOW
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

New Balance introduces the 204L, a sleek nod to vintage runners
New Balance teases two new 204L colorways
new balance 204l silver

While New Balance has been busy lately with updating some of its archival designs, the brand hasn’t stopped creating new favorites. One of their latest creations, the 204L, is set to hit shelves later this year, and the brand is already teasing new colorways. The 204L is a soccer-inspired silhouette that shares a similar structure to that of Nike’s Total 90 III sneaker. While the brand has already teased the silhouette via collaborations with other brands, its official release isn’t expected to hit until later this year. Now, New Balance has offered a glimpse into one of the silhouette’s first sneaker packs that will land on shelves in the fall. True to New Balance’s style, the design is full of retro design touches that will intrigue fans of vintage running shoes. 

Get a glimpse of New Balance’s 204L in metallic 

Read more
A new era of the boat shoe begins with Sperry x Colbo
Sperry and Colbo bring casual luxury to the boat shoe
man wearing sperry x colbo boat shoe

As far as boat shoes are concerned, Sperry is considered the best in the industry. Apart from being credited as the founding brand behind the shoe, Sperry has continuously elevated the boat shoe into a summer favorite. While many still question just how sophisticated and versatile the boat shoe is, the fact is that the silhouette has grown to be a favorite among men who are looking to elevate their summer wardrobe, without the discomfort. In a new twist, Sperry is collaborating with New York fashion and lifestyle brand, Colbo, for an updated iteration of the classic shoe. Along with Colbo’s unique design touch, the new boat shoe unveiled during Paris Fashion Week brings the boat shoe into the modern era, with an updated look and feel that makes it stand out from its timeless predecessors. 

Sperry and Colbo bring casual luxury to the heritage boat shoe

Read more
Bad Bunny’s new Gazelle with Adidas nods to his Puerto Rican hometown
Bad Bunny, Adidas release a Puerto Rican-inspired collection
adidas x bad bunny gazelle sneakers

Between his record-breaking album and highly anticipated tour, Bad Bunny has had a year for the books. Now, to further cement his status on the global stage, the Puerto-Rican artist is joining forces with Adidas for a new collection that pays homage to the land he loves. Fresh off their previous release, Adidas and Bad Bunny’s latest collection contains a series of colorful new Gazelle shoes inspired by San Juan, Puerto Rico. Each new color contains a sentimental story and a sense of pride, making for a sneaker collection that everyone can enjoy. Coinciding with his residency taking place from July 11 to September 14 in Puerto Rico for a span of 30 shows, Bad Bunny continues to highlight the beauty and pride of his heritage. 

Bad Bunny brings color and heat to the Adidas Gazelle

Read more