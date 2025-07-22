The new Bottega Veneta Orbit sneaker is lighter than ever

In recent seasons, the fashion house Bottega Veneta has evolved beyond its famed leather goods and accessories. With more styles added to their lineup each season, the house has also become a footwear powerhouse, continually developing exciting new styles. In their most recent launch, the brand has added a new Orbit sneaker to its series, which may be its thinnest and lightest design yet. Perfectly in line with the current trend of subdued silhouettes, the new Orbit sneaker has been slimmed down to the maximum, creating a barely-there style. Donning a thin sole, the new Orbit sneaker mixes just the right amount of a classic casual sneaker and designer touch to create a one-of-a-kind style you don’t want to miss out on.

Bottega Veneta introduces the thinnest sneaker in its sneaker collection

Named ‘The Orbit Flash,’ the newest sneaker in Bottega Veneta’s collection gets inspiration from classic Y2K styles and traditional ‘70s era trainers. Featuring supple suede and lightweight nylon, the design seamlessly blends these materials to create a texturized style with depth. Subtle leather trim details on the tongue and eyelets add a sophisticated touch to the look. Taking the spotlight is the shoe’s ultra-thin rubber outsole, which appears non-existent unless highlighted by its contrasting gum colorway that extends up to the heel. Arriving in six distinct color schemes, the new Orbit flash sneaker offers a fresh take on a classic silhouette that continues to grow in popularity. Available now via Bottega Veneta’s webstore, the sneakers retail for $990 each.