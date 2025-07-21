The 37.02 Monolith by Ming is a dark, minimalist masterpiece

Ming Watches continues to make its name in the independent watchmaking industry through bold design, unparalleled craftsmanship, and exceptional quality. Now, the brand elevates its signature minimalist aesthetic into stealth mode with the release of the Ming 37.02 Monolith — a darker evolution of its already revered 37.02.

A collector’s piece that values form, function, and futurism

Made from grade 5 titanium and black DLC-coated to perfection, the Monolith is worthy of its moniker and clearly determined to prove a point through singular design. It’s a dynamic, unapologetic statement in matte black sure to turn the heads of watch collectors in search of something that goes beyond the traditional offerings typical to luxury timepieces. The Ming Monoloth is the perfect example of the brand utilizing its highly skilled team of artisans to integrate premium finishing with wearable proportions. The 38mm case, flared lugs, and domed sapphire crystal give it significant wrist presence without sacrificing comfort.

The manually wound Sellita SW210.M1 beats inside the Monolith, modified with anthracite bridges and a two-tone finish that plays up the watch’s dark exterior. The movement comes with 40 hours of power reserve and can be viewed through a sapphire display caseback.

Black is always elegant

For collectors who appreciate subtlety, symmetry, and understated sophistication, the 37.02 Monolith fires from all cylinders. The luminous dial ring gives enough glow to make the dial legible without compromising the all-black vibe. This timepiece is a wearable sculpture, combining edge and elegance in equal measure and proving that black is anything but boring.