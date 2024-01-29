 Skip to main content
Stone Island sale: Up to 70% off sweaters, jackets, and more

Winter is the best time to experiment with your style. It is a great way to learn how to layer apparel and accessories in more ways than one, while figuring out what basics you need or want to add to your wardrobe. Stone Island is the perfect brand to update your closet with basics such as hoodies, cargo pants, sweaters, jackets, sweatpants and cardigans. All of these casual styles for men will keep you looking cool all year long and right now you can get a whopping 70% off select items on the Saks Fifth Avenue website.

This luxury brand rarely goes on sale, so it is important you take advantage of the opportunity to grab Stone Island apparel at a huge discount. Not sure what you should be shopping for? Don’t worry, we are here to help. Click the button below to browse what items are on sale.

What you should buy during the Stone Island sale

Stone Island is known for their cool fabrics and interesting but subtle design details. If you are in the market for a new jacket, you’ll find shell jackets, puffer jackets, down coats, and bomber jackets on sale for as low as $562. With so many options to choose from, you’ll need to know about these seven coat types that you must have in your wardrobe. Casual dressers will appreciate the joggers, cargo pants and trousers that are on sale that which all fall under the best pants for men to buy in 2024.

Since its the winter season, you’ll also find sweater, sweatshirt, hoodie and cardigan options in neutral colors such as beige, white, black and gray. In case you need some convincing, here is why a chunky sweater is the must-have essential all men need. Let’s not forget about the classic graphic and crewneck t-shirts that are on sale for as low as $84.

Whatever items you choose to buy from the Stone Island sale will be worth your while. Head over to the Saks Fifth Avenue website to get 70% off fashionable and long-lasting clothing that you will be wearing on repeat for years to come.

