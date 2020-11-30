Looking sharp has never been easier thanks to Stitch Fix. The personalized wardrobe experts are all about style and this Cyber Monday you can experience it firsthand through a series of great incentives. Because you’ll likely adore every single article of clothing Stitch Fix sends, the company is offering a “buy all” discount. Should you purchase the entire set, you’ll receive an impressive 25% off at checkout. Better still, if you invite your friends to join during this Cyber Monday sale, you’ll get $25 once they’ve signed up and their first Fix ships. Spread the word and get rewarded.

Related Guides

We’ve all been there — staring aimlessly at our clothing rack, uninspired by any of the choices, let alone how they fit. That’s where Stitch Fix comes in, with a team of trained stylists working together to outfit you with perfectly-tailored clothing ensembles for men, women, and kids. The company takes the stress out of shopping and turns the guessing game of what’s in fashion into surefire selections that will have you looking your best.

Even the most fashion-forward out there can benefit from a helping hand sometimes. It’s exhausting to stay vogue and you probably have plenty of other things to worry about. And this is to say nothing of the chore that clothes shopping can often be, between the traffic, picked-over racks, and unpredictable pricing. Plus, we’re living in pandemic times and it’s easier—and often safer—just to have your goods delivered.

How do they do it? Stitch Fix gets to know you through the power of a style quiz. The company then sets you up with an array of stylish options, fit to your specific body type as well as price range. Whether it be a showy top, an unrivaled pair of jeans, or a perfectly-sized hoodie, Stitch Fix has you covered. You’re sure to find a new color, cut, or pattern that suits you beyond what you ever imagined.

Stitch Fix specializes in all types of clothing, making it a reliable option no matter what you’re after. The stylists embrace the entirety of the spectrum, from business types looking for formal options to couch potatoes wanting to lounge a bit more stylishly. You’ll be pleased by the carefully curated selections and perhaps even a bit surprised now and again by how certain attire and items you may have never considered actually work exceptionally well.

The Cyber Monday deals with Stitch Fix are many. Presently, you gain access to handpicked items and expert styling advice for just $20. Better, the company will apply that amount toward any purchase. On top of that, the shipping is always free, even for exchanges. Stitch fit provides a prepaid envelope that you can drop into any USPS mailbox, no questions asked.

So as you embrace all that Cyber Monday has to offer, from Nordstrom deals to the perfect pair of sneakers, consider Stitch Fix. It’s like having your own fashion guru, tailor, and buyer all together. Stop staring at your closet and waiting for magic to happen. Instead, give the good folks at Stitch Fix a shot.

Editors' Recommendations