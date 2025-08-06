Seiko’s new Alpinist watch has a starry night dial

Seiko has just released the Prospex Alpinist Night Sky SPB531, a stunning limited edition paying homage to the celestial wonders above mountain peaks. The collection is available exclusively in Europe; this 39.5mm stainless steel watch features a dark blue dial mimicking a starry night pattern, evoking the enchanting Alpine skies that inspired its design. The timepiece brings together the Alpinist’s signature inner rotating compass ring with a gold-plated seconds hand and applied gold indices, creating a stark contrast against its celestial backdrop. Powered by the 6R35 automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve, the SPB531 is as dependable as it is visually captivating.

A modern mountaineering watch with vintage appeal

The SPB531 aligns with Alpinist’s rugged heritage while bringing refined elegance to the forefront. Its sapphire crystal and water resistance of 200 meters ensure durability, while the brown leather strap enhances its rugged sophistication. With only 3,000 pieces available, this model continues the Seiko tradition of blending Japanese craftsmanship with dynamic design — making it a top selection for collectors who appreciate the combination of functionality and artistry.

The Seiko Prospex Alpinist Night Sky is a stellar addition to any collection

With limited production and its exclusive European availability, the SPB531 is assured of becoming a sought-after piece among watch collectors. The craftsmanship seen in this collection doubles down on the Seiko mantra of creating pieces that maintain the rich heritage and legacy of the brand. And with its affordable entry price point, it offers exceptional value for a luxury timepiece, proving yet again that Seiko continues to lead the market in accessible luxury.