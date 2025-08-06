 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Seiko’s new Alpinist watch has a starry night dial

This stunning Seiko Alpinist captures the night sky on your wrist

By
Seiko Prospex Alpinist ‘Night Sky’ European Exclusive Limited Edition, with blue dial
Seiko Boutique

Seiko has just released the Prospex Alpinist Night Sky SPB531, a stunning limited edition paying homage to the celestial wonders above mountain peaks. The collection is available exclusively in Europe; this 39.5mm stainless steel watch features a dark blue dial  mimicking a starry night pattern, evoking the enchanting Alpine skies that inspired its design. The timepiece brings together the Alpinist’s signature inner rotating compass ring with a gold-plated seconds hand and applied gold indices, creating a stark contrast against its celestial backdrop. Powered by the 6R35 automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve, the SPB531 is as dependable as it is visually captivating.

A modern mountaineering watch with vintage appeal

The SPB531 aligns with Alpinist’s rugged heritage while bringing refined elegance to the forefront. Its sapphire crystal and water resistance of 200 meters ensure durability, while the brown leather strap enhances its rugged sophistication. With only 3,000 pieces available, this model continues the Seiko tradition of blending Japanese craftsmanship with dynamic design — making it a top selection for collectors who appreciate the combination of functionality and artistry.

The Seiko Prospex Alpinist Night Sky is a stellar addition to any collection

With limited production and its exclusive European availability, the SPB531 is assured of becoming a sought-after piece among watch collectors. The craftsmanship seen in this collection doubles down on the Seiko mantra of creating pieces that maintain the rich heritage and legacy of the brand. And with its affordable entry price point, it offers exceptional value for a luxury timepiece, proving yet again that Seiko continues to lead the market in accessible luxury. 

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

New Suede Moccasin brings a handcrafted look to PUMA’s classic
PUMA releases its new Suede Moccasin sneaker
pair of suede moccasin sneakers

Ever since its release in 1969, the Suede sneaker has become one of the staple silhouettes for PUMA. Between its classic look and frequent reiterations, the Suede sneaker continues to amaze fans with its consistent casual look. Just in time for a transition period from summer to fall, PUMA is gearing up for yet another look for the Suede sneaker that brings in features from another fall favorite. Taking on details from moccasin shoes, the new Suede shoe is a perfect addition to start up your fall footwear rotation. Coming to shelves in unisex sizing, this latest sneaker release is just another preview of what shoppers can expect from the brand once the season changes. 

PUMA brings moccasin flair to the Suede sneaker

Read more
U-Boat’s extreme dive watch costs 85% less than Rolex equivalent
Italian microbrand creates titanium leviathan rivaling world's most extreme dive watches
U Boat Profondo press image

Italian watchmaker U-Boat has entered the ultra-extreme diving watch segment with the Profondo 10,000 MT, a titanium timepiece boasting 10,000-meter water resistance that directly challenges Rolex's Deepsea Challenge while costing less than 15% of its market price.
The extreme diving category emerged from record-breaking expeditions, including Omega's prototype Seamaster Planet Ocean watches that accompanied the Five Deeps Expedition in 2019, diving to the bottom of the Mariana Trench at 10,935 meters. This narrowly surpassed James Cameron's 2012 descent using an experimental Rolex, ultimately leading to the Crown's first production titanium model, the Deepsea Challenge, with 11,000-meter water resistance.
While Rolex's Deepsea Challenge retails for $27,600 when available through authorized dealers and commands double that on the secondary market, U-Boat's Profondo 10,000 MT offers comparable deep-diving capability at a fraction of the cost.
The Italian timepiece features a massive 46mm wide by 27mm tall titanium case claimed to withstand 1,000 times Earth's atmospheric pressure. Following the same material logic as Rolex and Omega, U-Boat recognized that stainless steel would be too heavy for such extreme specifications, necessitating titanium construction for theoretical wearability.
The watch incorporates a titanium unidirectional bezel holding a 9.7mm domed sapphire crystal. While lacking the ceramic insert and luminescent pip found on the Rolex Deepsea Challenge, the dive scale is directly etched into the bezel. Despite being four millimeters narrower than the Rolex, U-Boat maintains its 10,000-meter resistance claim.
U-Boat's unique approach appears in the dial design, featuring an original three-layer sandwich construction rather than copying established dive watch aesthetics. The metal layers are laser cut and aged with oxidizing acids to resemble shipwreck artifacts, creating a distinctive patinated appearance that aligns with U-Boat's ostentatious Italian design philosophy.
Applied titanium hour markers filled with beige Super-LumiNova complement 1970s-style diving hands differentiated by size and color. A chapter ring featuring hexagonal bolt markers evokes submarine hull construction, reinforcing the watch's deep-sea narrative.
The Profondo 10,000 MT includes both an aged Italian leather strap with titanium double-pin buckle and an additional three-link titanium bracelet, providing versatility absent from the Rolex offering.
Powered by the reliable Sellita SW200 automatic movement, the watch demonstrates that extreme water resistance capabilities need not require luxury pricing or celebrity endorsements.
At $4,200, the U-Boat Profondo 10,000 MT proves that microbrand innovation can challenge established players in specialized segments, offering genuine extreme diving capability without the premium associated with Swiss luxury brands.

Read more
Casio’s samurai watch blends ancient and modern tech
The samurai sword-inspired G-Shock that redefines luxury watches
The MRG-B2000 Series MRGB2000RG3A

Casio continues its horological excellence with the debut of the MRG-B2000 Kurogane-Iro demonstrating the craftsmanship that has made the brand a favorite for generations. This limited edition collection brings traditional Japanese swordsmithing techniques and modern watchmaking together in exceptional ways. This timepiece from G-Shock’s premium MR-G collection takes inspiration from the artistry of samurai katana swords, featuring a tsuiki hammered titanium case that mimics the hand-forged texture of ancient blades. Each timepiece exemplifies meticulous finishing, ensuring each watch is unique — a testament to its artistic legacy and exclusivity.

Ancient craftsmanship meets cutting-edge technology

Read more