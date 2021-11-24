Deals are flying this way and that, including this Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deal, and we can barely keep up — we’re sure it’s the same for you! It helps to have an updated list of the best Black Friday deals, which you can keep referencing to see what’s new. But some deals are so good, they deserve a call out of their own, and that’s precisely what’s going on with this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Normally $250, the price has been slashed by $50, so you can grab it for the low price of $199 with free shipping.

You can also get an extra $10 off through the Samsung Discount Program. If you’ve been waiting for a good deal on this smartwatch, or any smartwatch for that matter, now’s the time to take full advantage! We have no idea how long these discounts or the inventory are going to remain available. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deal, to enjoy one of the most stylish and best smartwatches for men out there.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Available in a variety of styles

Track fitness, health, and body stats

Get Google apps and services on your wrist

Includes 60-day Strava subscription

Right now, you can secure Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4, in a few different colors, for $199 with free shipping. That’s $50 off the normal price and an all-time low for this gorgeous wearable!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is highly customizable, thanks to a wide variety of color options and styles. You can decide precisely what visual style matches your personality, choosing a color, band options, and more. Of course, it’s the software and hardware features that really make the experience, and the Galaxy Watch 4 has a lot to offer on that front. You get body composition analysis, ECG readings, advanced sleep, continuous SPO2, fitness, and auto-workout tracking, and much more. You also get remote notifications, sent from your phone, and if you choose the LTE model — over just the Wi-Fi — you don’t even need a phone.

The sleek and lightweight design won’t bog down your wrist and won’t get in the way, no matter what you’re doing. And Samsung’s bands are comfortable and you can always change them out, like a traditional wristwatch. The upgraded version of Tizen OS on the Watch 4 provides access to Google’s apps and services. There’s a lot to love here, and that’s why the Watch 4 is such a hot item.

If it were any other day, you’d be paying over $250 for the Galaxy Watch 4 after shipping and fees. Thanks to this Black Friday deal, that price drops to $199 with free shipping, one of the best we’ve seen all year. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, in stainless steel, is also on sale for $300, normally $350. We’re not sure how long either of these deals are going to last, and some styles are sold out already. Act soon if you want one!

Should You Shop This Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

While some items have not been affected by all of the supply chains issues, like the microchip shortage, that’s not true for consumer electronics and smartwatches. We’re seeing a lot of “out of stock” warnings on smartwatches across the board, and Samsung’s wearables are no exception. That’s why we recommend taking full advantage of any deals you’re interested in, this one too. There’s no telling how long these items will be out of stock after they’re all bought up, and manufacturers just aren’t able to keep up with the high demand. What’s more, the longer you wait, the more likely you’ll run into severe shipping delays, especially this close to the holidays.

If you’re worried about missing out on the best deals because you bought too early, don’t be. Nearly all retailers are offering extended holiday returns windows, like Amazon which has extended its window until January 2022. Best Buy has done the same, offering a Price Match Guarantee so you can get a refund on the price difference, if anything you buy goes on sale, for cheaper, later. There’s no reason to wait for better deals because you can always return and re-buy, or get a refund for the new sale price. If you don’t have the money to pay upfront, you can always use the financing option to secure a low, monthly payment instead. It’s your call.

