 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Salomon x The Broken Arm’s Pastoral boot elevates trailwear with texture.

Salomon and The Broken Arm a new sophisticated, rugged design

By
underfoot of pastoral boot
Salomon/The Broken Arm

When The Broken Arm and Salomon meet, you tend to get a design that joins utility with quiet sophistication. The latest collaborative design between the two, the Pastoral boot, is a classic example of it. Created for explorers, this shoe blends rugged walking details with minimalist elements for a silhouette that’s ready for both hiking paths and sidewalks. This sneaker is a quiet statement in the making, featuring a design that offers a perfect fit and a combination of neutral hues. By leaning into outdoor heritage, the Pastoral boot reflects both brands’ commitment to form and function. More than just a performance shoe, it feels like a thoughtful design that bridges lifestyle and exploration. With decades of expertise in performance footwear, Salomon brings its technical precision and outdoor heritage to the collaboration, ensuring the Pastoral is as practical as it is refined.

Salomon and The Broken Arm introduce Pastrol to the trails

Salomon x the broken arm pastoral boot
Salomon/The Broken Arm
Recommended Videos

The Pastoral’s construction speaks to both brands’ peculiar attention to detail. The upper combines weather-resistant leather with breathable mesh panels that allow for flexibility, while reinforced stitching and sculpted midsole provide a comfortable structure. The boot’s fit is built to hug the foot for an optimal fit, while the subtle tonal overlays give the shoe depth. The sole, inspired by Salomon’s trail-ready designs, offers traction for any unpredictable surfaces you may face. Every element, from the padded tongue to the understated branding, balances functionality with understated style, proving that rugged performance can be sophisticated. Donning a Green Haze / Black Forest / Haute Red colorway, this design is perfectly versatile enough to fit with any look. Those looking to expand their outdoor footwear with the Pastoral boot can purchase a pair via The Broken Arm’s webstore for around $262.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Salehe Bembury’s boldest Crocs boot is back in a fall-ready hue
Salehe Bembury and Crocs reunite for another statement boot
Salehe Bembury/Crocs boots

Whenever Salehe Bembury gets involved, it's bound to be a statement and colorful design. Pairing up again with Crocs, the duo is once again pushing the bounds for a new collaborative shoe that’s set to take the fall season by storm. Fresh off their collaborative “F&F Tree Camo” campaign, the pair is back for another campaign that takes on the Pollex Cypress boot once again. Released late last year, the Pollex Cypress is a unique silhouette that transforms the Crocs design into a wearable boot. Along with Salehe Bembury, the new design goes even further, utilizing color and texture again for a boot that does it all. Arriving in a new “Tetra” colorway, this boot continues the work between Crocs and Bembury and makes it apt for the upcoming fall season. 

Salehe Bembury and Crocs reimagine the Pollex Cypress boot

Read more
The Avanti is back—and sleeker than ever in FENTY x PUMA’s latest release
PUMA, FENTY reunite for the rerelease of the Avanti sneaker
pair of puma fenty avanti sneaker

While many of PUMA’s recent viral releases have come from in-house projects that involve remixing their archival designs, that doesn’t mean PUMA has forgotten about one of its most exciting long-standing partnerships in recent times. Since 2014, singer-songwriter and businesswoman Rihanna has partnered with athletic brand PUMA in different capacities for new collaborations and releases. In 2016, Rihanna’s FENTY brand debuted its first collaborative collection with PUMA, marking the start of a lengthy partnership that’s brought several must-have pieces and footwear. Through various collaborations, the partnership between FENTY and PUMA has evolved into a staple for the brand. In their newest release, the duo is taking it back to one of their most famed sneakers, the Avanti, for a sleek and slimmed-down shoe that’s perfect for the trends of the summer. 

FENTY and PUMA release another retro runner hit

Read more
JJJJound x Salomon XT-6 collab gets official release date
JJJJound, Salomon release their newest XT-6 sneaker
pile of black salomon sneakers

While JJJJound has remained a staple in recent collaborations, it’s almost been two years since the brand partnered up with Salomon for the XT-Wings 2. Recently, the Montreal label has worked with giants like PUMA, New Balance, and Adidas on eye-catching designs that make users want more. Now, JJJJound and Salomon are reuniting for a second collaboration that takes on the XT-6 with two fresh colorways. After only small glimpses teased by JJJJound, the duo has finally announced a release date for fans who have been anticipating the newest release. Much to both of their styles, JJJJound and Salomon are sticking true to the classic XT-6, with only minor changes that make these designs seem fresher and more modern. 

JJJJound and Salomon reunite for the XT-6

Read more