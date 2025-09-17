Salomon x The Broken Arm’s Pastoral boot elevates trailwear with texture.

When The Broken Arm and Salomon meet, you tend to get a design that joins utility with quiet sophistication. The latest collaborative design between the two, the Pastoral boot, is a classic example of it. Created for explorers, this shoe blends rugged walking details with minimalist elements for a silhouette that’s ready for both hiking paths and sidewalks. This sneaker is a quiet statement in the making, featuring a design that offers a perfect fit and a combination of neutral hues. By leaning into outdoor heritage, the Pastoral boot reflects both brands’ commitment to form and function. More than just a performance shoe, it feels like a thoughtful design that bridges lifestyle and exploration. With decades of expertise in performance footwear, Salomon brings its technical precision and outdoor heritage to the collaboration, ensuring the Pastoral is as practical as it is refined.

Salomon and The Broken Arm introduce Pastrol to the trails

The Pastoral’s construction speaks to both brands’ peculiar attention to detail. The upper combines weather-resistant leather with breathable mesh panels that allow for flexibility, while reinforced stitching and sculpted midsole provide a comfortable structure. The boot’s fit is built to hug the foot for an optimal fit, while the subtle tonal overlays give the shoe depth. The sole, inspired by Salomon’s trail-ready designs, offers traction for any unpredictable surfaces you may face. Every element, from the padded tongue to the understated branding, balances functionality with understated style, proving that rugged performance can be sophisticated. Donning a Green Haze / Black Forest / Haute Red colorway, this design is perfectly versatile enough to fit with any look. Those looking to expand their outdoor footwear with the Pastoral boot can purchase a pair via The Broken Arm’s webstore for around $262.