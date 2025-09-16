Rolex chronicles Datejust Legacy in new authorized history

Rolex has released its second authorized history book, dedicating 224 pages to the Oyster Perpetual Datejust following the successful reception of last year’s Submariner publication.

“Oyster Perpetual Datejust – the Watch that Made History” launches September 29 through publisher Wallpaper, offering an in-depth examination of what the brand considers its most recognizable timepiece. The hardcover provides Crown enthusiasts with a comprehensive chronicle of the model’s eight-decade journey.

The substantial volume features 80 years of striking new photography alongside archival images from Rolex collections, documenting how founder Hans Wilsdorf conceived the Oyster Perpetual Datejust. The book examines every aspect of the model’s development and its transformation into a coveted timepiece worn by celebrities, athletes, and artists worldwide.

Rolex selected horological historian Nicholas Foulkes to author the publication, building on his previous work with the Submariner volume and extensive portfolio of watch-focused titles. Foulkes utilized exclusive access to Rolex archives to create content that offers fresh perspectives even for dedicated collectors.

“Of all of its models, the Datejust is the watch that many regard as Rolex’s most representative timepiece,” Foulkes said in a press statement. “However, do not let familiarity blunt your appreciation of what is a historically significant creation that did much to define the course that watch design would take during the second half of the twentieth century; the ultimate chameleon adapting itself effortlessly to every era since its launch in 1945, it has remained true to itself throughout and the 80-year-old original is still very recognizable in its 2025 descendant.”

The book becomes available September 29 exclusively through Wallpaper’s website, priced at approximately $136 (£100), continuing Rolex’s strategy of documenting its most significant models through authorized historical publications.

