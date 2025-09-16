 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Rolex chronicles Datejust Legacy in new authorized history

By
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust
Rolex / rolex

Rolex has released its second authorized history book, dedicating 224 pages to the Oyster Perpetual Datejust following the successful reception of last year’s Submariner publication.

“Oyster Perpetual Datejust – the Watch that Made History” launches September 29 through publisher Wallpaper, offering an in-depth examination of what the brand considers its most recognizable timepiece. The hardcover provides Crown enthusiasts with a comprehensive chronicle of the model’s eight-decade journey.

Recommended Videos

The substantial volume features 80 years of striking new photography alongside archival images from Rolex collections, documenting how founder Hans Wilsdorf conceived the Oyster Perpetual Datejust. The book examines every aspect of the model’s development and its transformation into a coveted timepiece worn by celebrities, athletes, and artists worldwide.

Rolex selected horological historian Nicholas Foulkes to author the publication, building on his previous work with the Submariner volume and extensive portfolio of watch-focused titles. Foulkes utilized exclusive access to Rolex archives to create content that offers fresh perspectives even for dedicated collectors.

“Of all of its models, the Datejust is the watch that many regard as Rolex’s most representative timepiece,” Foulkes said in a press statement. “However, do not let familiarity blunt your appreciation of what is a historically significant creation that did much to define the course that watch design would take during the second half of the twentieth century; the ultimate chameleon adapting itself effortlessly to every era since its launch in 1945, it has remained true to itself throughout and the 80-year-old original is still very recognizable in its 2025 descendant.”

The book becomes available September 29 exclusively through Wallpaper’s website, priced at approximately $136 (£100), continuing Rolex’s strategy of documenting its most significant models through authorized historical publications.

Available September 29 at wallpaper.com.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Panerai re-releases its iconic original Luminor Marina watch
Panerai’s Original Luminor returns in a faithful re-release
The Panerai Luminor series

True innovation in the watchmaking industry is often measured by the faithful resurrection of the iconic. Panerai has proven this theory correct by masterfully re-releasing its Luminor Marina Ref. PAM01000, a timepiece that brings the foundational DNA of the 1998 original into the present day. This is a precise re-creation that gives collectors a rare chance to possess a definitive era of watchmaking history, now equipped with the reliability of modern in-house manufacture. The release is further proof of Panerai’s enduring power in its design language.

A masterclass in dynamic design reproduction

Read more
Citizen unveils its thinnest Eco-Drive watch ever made
The Citizen Exceed is the thinnest Eco-Drive watch in the world
CITIZEN PROMASTER pilot watches

In an industry where innovation and elegance stand as the ultimate benchmarks, Citizen Watch Company has recently released a timepiece that extends the boundaries of light-powered watchmaking. The new Exceed Eco-Drive 2.98mm can lay claim to being the thinnest Eco-Drive watch ever created by the Japanese manufacturer. This unprecedented feat of micro-engineering showcases Citizen's unparalleled mastery of solar technology and a dedication to elegant, minimalist design. With a profile slimmer than a coin, this watch offers a compelling new option for the serious collector who values quiet luxury and state-of-the-art innovation.

A masterpiece of micro-engineering and minimalist design

Read more
Dennison Watch Co. revives a historic name with the new ALD Dual-Time
The Dennison ALD Dual-Time is a masterful homage to history
The ALD Dual-Time series

Dennison Watch Co., a premier horological entity once revered in the early 20th century for its robust cases and pivotal role in the birth of the wristwatch, has been grandly revived for the modern connoisseur. Its debut offering, the ALD Dual-Time collection, is a masterful return to prominence and a heralded legacy, blending archival inspiration with contemporary elegance. This is distinctly designed for the discerning gentleman who places historical themes and elegant functionality in equal measure. The collection has already restored brilliance to a name once discussed among the industry's most respected case makers.

A design forged in history, recalibrated for modern wrists

Read more