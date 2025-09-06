Rick Owens swaps thickness for elegance in his latest minimalist sneaker

When it comes to establishing a signature design, there’s no doubt that Rick Owens has established itself as the go-to brand for chunky sneakers. As we’ve seen through previous releases, Rick Owens isn’t afraid of a thick sole, even reaching for some over-the-top, exaggerated silhouettes at times. Now, designer Rick Owens is making quite the statement by going in the opposite direction with his newest Minimalist Sneaker. After establishing his brand as a mix of avant-garde and everyday sneakers, Rick Owens’ latest step calls for a low-key and subdued design that puzzles faithful fans. Arriving through his fall 2025 collection, “Concordians,” the minimalist sneaker may appear sleek and slim, but it’s an impactful release that will undoubtedly make a statement.

Rick Owens falls for the slim sneaker trend in a new release

Inspired by track shoes from the ’70s, Rick Owens’ minimalist sneakers are quite the statement when compared to their larger-than-life siblings. Available in five iterations, the Minimalist Sneakers don a similar upper construction as previous releases with a suede and leather mixture. The leather surfaces are equipped with an abrasion-resistant finish, while the suede material features a smooth feel. While the outsole has been shaved down to the bare minimum, the sneaker keeps the designer’s signature shark tooth tread pattern. The Minimalist Sneakers arrive in Black/Milk, Milk/Black, and Darkdust/Black/Milk colorways in men’s sizes. Each sneaker will retail for $895 and is available for purchase via Rick Owens’ webstore and select retailers. While the concept of minimalism isn’t a surprise or a new trend, the fact that it comes from Rick Owens’ hand is more than enough to amaze any fashion connoisseur.