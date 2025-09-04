Reebok’s Engine A returns in Moonstone with archival tech styling

As some brands continue to revamp their footwear from the noughties era, Reebok is heading even further into the ‘80s. While the ‘80s aren’t known for their elevated style, Reebok’s modernization of the Engine A begs to differ. Paying homage to the brand’s tech heritage of the time, the new Engine A sneaker is a mix of retro-futuristic design with modern details. Donning a sleek and contemporary colorway, the new sneaker is easy to wear and even more straightforward to style with the rest of your wardrobe. Similar in style to modern sneakers and iconic styles, the Reebok Engine A is the brand’s offering to collectors for a sleek and contemporary style.

Reebok revives the Engine A with performance and style upgrades

Covered in a crisp white hue, the breathable mesh upper is contrasted by black synthetic overlays that cut across the toe and midfoot. Creating accented windows throughout the midsole, the “Moonstone” sneaker is a perfect blend of textural contrasts and a clean, minimalist look. Not only is the Engine A sneaker visually appealing, but it also comes equipped with high-performance features that make it comfortable to wear. Featuring the brand’s Energy Return System cushioning, the sneaker is ready for each step while adding pod cutouts as a mod style touch. The wave-patterned outsole provides traction and ensures all-day wear, while the design’s smaller structure enables better agility and responsiveness. Although the sneaker is older than the modern trends, the features and style are nothing short of high-tech performance. This Reebok Engine A sneaker will be available starting September 5 via Reebok and selected third-party retailers.