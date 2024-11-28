 Skip to main content
CEOs are listening to the messages your colors are sending

What your wardrobe colors tells your boss

Man in a yellow shirt sitting outside sipping his water bottle
Color is a language that is all in itself, and some studies continue to prove it. What you wear daily does something for you that is either going to massively benefit you or tank your goals in a heartbeat. The reason behind this is in the real world; we do the one thing we are taught in school never to do: we judge books by their covers. In the first few seconds of meeting someone, we make up our minds about them and then use every moment of the interaction to justify those conclusions. Color is a way we do that. For instance, if you meet someone wearing all black, you may assume they listen to emo music and maybe (depending on their age) are just “going through a phase.” If you meet someone in all bright clothing, you may assume they love being the life of the party and the center of attention. However, specific colors also have those same effects, and one company did a study to find out what they were. The Public Domain Color Study confirmed what we have been thinking, and what CEOs see in their employees based on colors.

Wardrobe choices speak for you

Man wearing a gray suit
The research from the Public Domain study shows that 93% of people base their opinions of leaders partly on what they wear and how they present themselves. By being deliberate about their chosen colors, leaders can align their visual presence with their professional objectives. Understanding these principles is critical for young professionals to ensure their appearance complements their ambitions. The study showed that red embodies energy, confidence, and dominance, and blue is the favorite among many CEOs. Leaders like Elon Musk and Steve Jobs have always loved neutrals like black and gray as they signal authority and formality.

A spokesperson from Public Desire says, “Colors aren’t just about looking good—they can actually change how you feel and how others see you. Studies show that wearing certain colors or even having them in your surroundings can boost focus and productivity. For example, research from the Color Association of America shows that wearing specific shades can increase productivity and focus by up to 30%. For professionals, incorporating energizing colors like yellow into accessories or workspace elements can subtly enhance performance and mood. By understanding the psychology of color and the subtle messages clothing conveys, you can project confidence, build trust, and make an impression that aligns with the professional you want to be.”

