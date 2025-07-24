 Skip to main content
Porsche’s iconic black chronograph returns

The Porsche chronograph that changed watch design forever

The Porsche Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition
Porsche Design has reintroduced its revolutionary Chronograph 1, first released in 1975 as the world’s first all-black watch. This limited edition reissue of just 500 pieces internationally has faithfully recreated the original’s daring aesthetic and brings in state-of-the-art mechanics for modern collectors. The 40mm stainless steel case keeps the brand’s signature black PVD coating and asymmetrical pushers, while the matte black dial features the same dynamic, yet subtle layout that made it a racing icon. Key features for this release include:

  • Original turning bezel for tracking lap times
  • Super-LumiNova on hands and indices 
  • Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating

Why this watch made history

Orlando Bloom and The Porsche Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition
Porsche

When the Chronograph 1 made its official debut in 1975, it dramatically changed the tenets of watch design as the world’s first all-black timepiece, taking inspiration directly from Porsche’s dashboard instruments. Its revolutionary anti-glare PVD coating was originally developed for fighter jets before eventually finding its niche as an industry standard in luxury watches. These features were then paired with an innovative tool-less strap system that changed watch-wearing as we know it. The 2025 reissue continues to honor this legacy while elevating the mechanics for modern times, housing the Porsche Design WERK 01.140 movement, a COSC-certified automatic chronograph boasting 48-hour power reserve, all encased in steel bearing the original ‘Chronograph 1 – 1972’ engraving as a tribute to its iconic origins.

A must-have for design purists

This limited edition serves as an important piece of industrial design history and a shining example of the precision and dedication necessary to produce a legendary timepiece. For collectors who value innovation, the Chronograph 1 retains its status as the premier driver’s watch.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
