Parmigiani’s new Toric redefines modern dress watch elegance

Parmigiani Fleurier, a respected Swiss manufacturer celebrated for an authoritative voice and unrelenting dedication to premium craftsmanship, has once again etched its signature upon time itself. Innovation thrives here as the brand releases its latest piece de resistance: two new iterations of the Toric Petite Seconde — each one a testament to visionary execution primed for the wrists of the discerning world.

Launching in September 2025, these timepieces represent a conscientious evolution of the dress watch, skillfully merging the Parmigiani’s dedication to heritage with a refined and modern sensibility. This is not a watch designed for a boisterous display, but rather a quiet yet assured elegance intended for those who value subtlety over mere appearance.

A case study in architectural integrity and organic tones

The new Toric Petite Seconde is an architectural marvel, boasting an intricately balanced architecture and dial tones drawn from the natural world. The case measures a sleekly proportioned 40.6mm with a svelte 8.8mm profile, is a masterpiece of ergonomic design, ensuring the ultimate wearing comfort that slips effortlessly under the cuff of a tailored suit. The iconic fluted bezel takes inspiration from nobility with its Doric columns, providing a tactile and visual texture that dances in the light. The new timepieces feature dials in Platinum Golden Hour and Rose Gold Dune, colors evoking a calm, transitional moment in nature. Other notable touches include applied gold indices and a delicate petite seconds sub-dial at 6 o’clock, creating a legible display that exudes refined sophistication.

Horological excellence powered by in-house mastery

The Toric Petite Seconde is powered by a movement that doubles down on Parmigiani Fleurier’s deep commitment to technical excellence. The self-winding Calibre PF780 movement is in-house and intricately finished to the highest standards, featuring a sweeping oscillating weight and exquisite anglage on the bridges. All of this coordinated dance can be easily viewed through the sapphire crystal caseback, and with 60-hour power reserve, consistent performance and efficiency is assured. The end result is a masterful merger of technical brilliance and aesthetic refinement – a design meant to be worn and cherished as a modern heirloom.

Parmigiani brings a new iteration of refined elegance to discerning collectors

With the latest new interpretation of the Toric Petite Seconde, Parmigiani Fleurier has successfully liberated the dress watch to offer a softer, more meaningful expression of luxury. For the collector in search of a timepiece that beats with an intensity and exceptional purity, the new Toric stands as a compelling, sophisticated choice to consider.