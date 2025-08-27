 Skip to main content
Parmigiani Fleurier opens first Asian boutique in Tokyo’s Ginza

Parmigiani Fleurier Plants Flag in Tokyo's Luxury Heart

By
Parmigiani Fleurier new Tokyo store
Parmigiani Fleurier

Parmigiani Fleurier has launched its first Asian boutique in Tokyo’s Ginza district, establishing a flagship presence on the coveted Chuo-dori avenue while the broader watch industry remains cautious about expansion.

Located at 7-chome Chuo-dori in Tokyo’s luxury shopping quarter, the boutique demonstrates the Swiss manufacturer’s dedication to the Japanese market through its partnership with Art Gear Capital K.K., a leading watch distributor in Japan.

The store’s weathered facade interacts beautifully with surrounding reflections, creating visibility and vibrant presence among Ginza’s most celebrated retail destinations. Swiss design studio Atelier OÏ crafted the interior layout to work with the avenue’s characteristic tall architecture, maximizing every space for fluid movement and vertical flow.

The boutique features two floors serving different purposes. The ground floor welcomes customers into a warm, minimalist environment with light wooden furniture and plush seating that creates a tranquil atmosphere. The upper floor provides private areas where collectors and enthusiasts can explore new collections and exceptional timepieces with personalized service.

Interior elements harmonize perfectly with Japanese cultural values, offering an immersive experience enhanced by soft lighting reminiscent of dawn, touches of architectural greenery, and guilloché patterns that represent the brand’s distinctive aesthetic.

The Ginza opening reflects the shared values of authenticity and excellence between Parmigiani Fleurier and a region renowned for appreciating horological craftsmanship. The timing demonstrates the brand’s confidence in long-term growth within the Japanese luxury market.

This expansion strengthens Parmigiani Fleurier’s Asian presence, establishing a foundation for deeper relationships with discerning Japanese collectors who treasure Swiss expertise and manufacturing heritage.

The boutique is now open at 7-chome Chuo-dori, Ginza, Tokyo.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
