Our Legacy and Converse embrace imperfection in the new Chuck 70 collab

Our Legacy and Converse update the Chuck 70 with a few design "flaws"

black Our Legacy Converse chuck 70
Our Legacy

When it comes to iconic sneakers, Converse’s Chuck 70 has to be among those included. A classic and timeless shoe that has surpassed trends and generations, the Chuck 70 is a sneaker that simply doesn’t lose its touch. And while many appreciate the fact that the shoe is a perfect everyday sneaker, it’s the design’s imperfections that take center stage in a new collaboration. Along with Our Legacy Work Shop, Converse is reimagining the shoe that honors all of the flaws of human design. Arriving in two colorways, the latest Chuck 70 collaboration is a clean and contemporary shoe that modernizes the traditional Chuck 70 silhouette just enough for a new era. As founder of Our Legacy and creative director of Our Legacy Work Shop, Jockum Hallin mentioned, “We’ve created our dream Chuck 70’s by simply adding the human factor, leaning into the imperfections we admire from the Chuck Taylors made in the 1960’s-80’s.”

The Chuck 70 embraces its imperfections with a new design 

our legacy converse chuck 70 sneaker
Our Legacy
Arriving in an undyed Natural colorway and a dark espresso shade, the new Chuck 70 appears like the original with a few flaws that it looks to emphasize. Both iterations are crafted from an organic cotton canvas and feature a concealed Chuck Taylor patch on the interior. Keeping with the contemporary and minimalist look, an embroidered Work Shop yin yang logo sits along the side of the upper, where the Chuck Taylor logo typically sits. For this collaboration, the duo has brought back the uneven, hand-pulled foxing tape that sits higher up than usual. As well, the design includes irregular toe bumpers and shorter toe caps, all of which pay homage to human “errors” that occurred during the construction of the shoe in the 60s-80s. The Our Legacy Work Shop Converse Chuck 70 sneaker is available via both brands’ webstores, along with select retail partners around the globe.

