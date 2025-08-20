Oris redefines elegance with its timeless new Artelier collection

For its latest release, Oris has made a bold return to its core principles of simple refinement and technical purity with the newest iteration of its Artelier collection. This is a timepiece that makes a definitive statement in an understated way, specifically created for the individual that places a high priority on quiet sophistication and less pomp. The Artelier represents a concerted effort to veer away from the frenetic nature of the world and make its presence known with confident restraint, a horological masterpiece that boasts impressive proportions and an underlying commitment to the very best in mechanical mastery.

A design mantra rooted in poise and proportion

At the center of Artelier’s brilliance is its harmonious architecture. This illustrious collection presents an ample selection of classically sized cases, each made from premium stainless steel with alternating polished and satin-brushed finishes that subtly play with light. The minimalist design of the dial is intricate and visually stunning – a virgin silver opaline or deep sun-brushed blue surface is affixed with dauphine-style hands, applied indices, and a discreet date window at 6 o’clock, ensuring perfect visual balance. This is luxury horology at its most essential and beautiful form, a timepiece assured of becoming a versatile cornerstone of any collection.

Welcome to accessible Swiss excellence

Lying just beneath the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal is the heart and soul of the Artelier. Oris has equipped these timepieces with the robust and reliable Oris Calibre 733, a Swiss automatic movement based on the Sellita SW 200-1. This workhorse caliber, viewable through the exhibition caseback, provides a 42-hour power reserve and is noted for its precision. Flash is not the goal of this model, and instead, dependable performance and serviceable longevity are the commodities offered here, aligning with Oris’s honest approach to watchmaking. The watch is available with either a dark brown or black leather strap or a five-link stainless steel bracelet. Each option offers a singular expression of its distinct character.

Oris has created a modern classic for the ultimate watch purists

With the release of the new Artelier, Oris has made a bold announcement in an understated way – utilizing their prowess in craftsmanship to create a quietly confident timepiece that is sure to become a future classic. Their perfect synthesis of dynamic design and technical integrity assure Oris of retaining its position in the industry as a leader in accessible luxury.