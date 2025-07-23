 Skip to main content
Oris Divers Sixty-Five Chronograph Ocean Green is the dive watch of summer

Swiss manufacturer adds fresh colorway to beloved neo-retro dive chronograph collection

Oris Divers Sixty-Five Chronograph
Oris has introduced a striking new colorway to its popular Divers Sixty-Five chronograph collection with the Ocean Green variant, adding fresh appeal to the brand’s vintage-inspired dive watch series that has charmed enthusiasts for over a decade.

The Divers Sixty-Five collection, first revived in 2015 to celebrate Oris’ iconic 1965 dive watch, has evolved into a comprehensive family of neo-retro divers that blend mid-century aesthetics with contemporary mechanics. This latest chronograph iteration continues that tradition while introducing an elegant Ocean Green and silver-grey color combination.

The 40mm stainless steel case measures 15.40mm thick with a 48mm lug-to-lug span, offering substantial wrist presence while maintaining vintage proportions. The unidirectional rotating bezel features a deep green aluminum insert that draws inspiration from natural elements, whether ocean depths or the forested hillsides surrounding Oris’ historic Hölstein factory.

The dial presents a sophisticated contrast with its sunray silver-grey base complemented by dark green subdials for running seconds and 30-minute counter. Applied indices and hands filled with Super-LumiNova ensure legibility in low-light conditions, while the distinctive shield-shaped index at 12 o’clock maintains the collection’s vintage character. Vintage-style pump pushers flank the screw-in fluted crown, reinforcing the timepiece’s retro appeal.

Powering the chronograph is Oris calibre 771, based on the reliable Sellita SW510 movement. This modern automatic chronograph delivers a practical 62-hour power reserve while operating at 28,800 vibrations per hour. The movement includes a stop-seconds function for precise time setting, combining vintage aesthetics with contemporary chronograph performance.

The watch offers 100-meter water resistance suitable for recreational diving and water sports, maintaining the collection’s aquatic heritage while serving as a versatile daily timepiece. The gently domed sapphire crystal and solid caseback complete the vintage-inspired design language.

Available from July 2025, Oris provides two options: a sustainably-sourced black Cervo Volante deer leather strap with steel pin buckle for CHF 4,000, or a stainless steel bracelet with folding clasp for CHF 4,200. The Ocean Green colorway demonstrates Oris’ ability to refresh classic designs while maintaining their timeless appeal.

