Oris and Bamford launch a limited edition ProPilot Altimeter

The Oris x BWD Mission Control is a bold fusion of tech and style

By
In the dynamic world of horological collaborations, brand partnerships have been known to blaze a path that veers more towards the more traditional, but the Oris x Bamford Watch Department ProPilot Altimeter ‘Mission Control’ is a limited edition luxury watch that defies convention. This inspired collaboration, limited to only 250 pieces worldwide, represents the perfect merger of Oris’s instrumental innovation and BWD’s irreverent, tech-heavy aesthetic. It is a watch that creates an instrument that is as technically superior as it is striking, designed for the collector who reveres both substance and making a sartorial statement.

A fusion of technical excellence and bold aesthetics

The re-imagining of Oris’s groundbreaking ProPilot Altimeter begins with the 47mm case, created from a lightweight and robust carbon fiber composite to provide a modern foundation that is both contemporary and comfortable on the wrist. The gray PVD-plated titanium bezel complements the aesthetic by adding a layer of sophistication and durability. The true pièce de résistance, however, remains the world’s only mechanical altimeter complication, a feat of micro-mechanical engineering that stands as a testament to Oris’s commitment to authentic tool watch functionality.

A dial inspired by retro-futurism

Powered by the automatic Oris Calibre 733, a movement based on the robust Sellita SW 200-1, the watch comes with the precision collectors expect as well as a 38-hour power reserve.

A collaboration that collectors will exalt

The Oris x BWD ‘Mission Control’ is a bold declaration of what modern watchmaking can be, proving that technical innovation and playful design can seamlessly blend into one highly desirable object. For the collector seeking a timepiece that embodies mechanical excellence and unapologetic singularity, this limited edition is a triumphant success.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
