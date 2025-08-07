Only 88 exist: Girard-Perregaux’s $52K Aston Martin watch

Girard-Perregaux brings its precision skeletonized watchmaking to the forefront of the industry yet again with the release of its breathtaking Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition. This masterpiece of a collection effortlessly combines Swiss precision and British racing heritage. With only 88 pieces available in the collection, this exclusive watch features a 44mm black ceramic case with understated Aston Martin Racing Green accents, mimicking the sleek aerodynamics of the brand’s legendary sports cars. Just underneath its anti-reflective sapphire crystal lies a gorgeous openworked dial, revealing the intricate micro-mechanics of Girard-Perregaux’s GP01800-1043 automatic movement — a sleek merger of polished bevels, skeletonized bridges, and a 22k gold oscillating weight.

The intersection of automotive passion and horological excellence

This distinctive collaboration between Aston Martin and Laureato Skeleton is more than a watch — it’s a mechanical love letter to precision and elegance. The green-tipped seconds hand and clover-pattern rotor are a tribute to Aston Martin’s racing history, while the integrated rubber strap assures wearers of both comfort and sporty elegance. With a 54-hour power reserve and 100 meters of water resistance, this watch is simultaneously formidable and arresting. Priced at $52,000, it’s a definitive statement for collectors in search of both technical mastery and dynamic aesthetics.

The Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition is a triumph of collaborative genius

Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin have designed a watch that stands as a wearable testament to innovation. For those who appreciate the combination of Swiss watchmaking excellence and British automotive passion, this limited edition is the holy grail of luxury timepieces.