Only 88 exist: Girard-Perregaux’s $52K Aston Martin watch

This $52K skeleton watch channels Aston Martin’s racing soul

By
The breathtaking Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition from the front
Girard Perregaux

Girard-Perregaux brings its precision skeletonized watchmaking to the forefront of the industry yet again with the release of its breathtaking Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition. This masterpiece of a collection effortlessly combines Swiss precision and British racing heritage. With only 88 pieces available in the collection, this exclusive watch features a 44mm black ceramic case with understated Aston Martin Racing Green accents, mimicking the sleek aerodynamics of the brand’s legendary sports cars. Just underneath its anti-reflective sapphire crystal lies a gorgeous openworked dial, revealing the intricate micro-mechanics of Girard-Perregaux’s GP01800-1043 automatic movement — a sleek merger of polished bevels, skeletonized bridges, and a 22k gold oscillating weight.

The intersection of automotive passion and horological excellence

The breathtaking Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition from the back
Girard Perregaux

This distinctive collaboration between Aston Martin and Laureato Skeleton is more than a watch — it’s a mechanical love letter to precision and elegance. The green-tipped seconds hand and clover-pattern rotor are a tribute to Aston Martin’s racing history, while the integrated rubber strap assures wearers of both comfort and sporty elegance. With a 54-hour power reserve and 100 meters of water resistance, this watch is simultaneously formidable and arresting. Priced at $52,000, it’s a definitive statement for collectors in search of both technical mastery and dynamic aesthetics.

The Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition is a triumph of collaborative genius

Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin have designed a watch that stands as a wearable testament to innovation. For those who appreciate the combination of Swiss watchmaking excellence and British automotive passion, this limited edition is the holy grail of luxury timepieces. 

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
