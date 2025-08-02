Only 50 made: Atelier Wen watch features Chinese ink art

Indie watchmaking brand Atelier Wen has just released its latest masterpiece, the Ancestra Launch Edition ‘Jiao’, a luxury watch paying homage to China’s rich artistic history while incorporating contemporary watchmaking techniques. With only 50 pieces available, the ‘Jiao’ features a hand-engraved dial drawing inspiration from Chinese ink wash painting, where each timepiece includes unique brushstroke-like detailing. The stainless steel case is 38mm and houses Peacock SL-3006 automatic movement, recalibrated and decorated in-house to meet current haute horlogerie standards.

One dial, two stories: art and precision meet

Watch collectors will immediately take in the visually stunning ‘Jiao’ dial, crafted utilizing an ancient Chinese engraving process known as ‘zuan ke’. The technique involves artisans spending more than 30 hours to carve out asymmetrical patterns mimicking the fluidity of traditional ink paintings. The end result is captivating, featuring a nearly three-dimensional texture that varies in texture when reacting to light. The timepiece is powered by a skeletonized rotor that can be viewed through the exhibition caseback, revealing a handcrafted movement with perlage and Geneva stripes. The ‘Jiao’ is an affordable entry point for those looking to add luxury items to their accessories. Described as a “wearable canvas” by co-founders Wilfried Buiron and Robin Tallendier, it impressively bridges the gap between horology and fine art.

The ‘Jiao’ proves microbrands can match the production of bigger labels

With just 50 units available, the Ancestra ‘Jiao’ is sure to become a collector’s item as it seamlessly balances mechanical ingenuity and cultural heritage. It is a bold statement to the prowess of independent watchmakers and cements the notion that creativity and craftsmanship can go hand in hand.