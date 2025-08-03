Omega’s new Snoopy watch has a glowing NASA Easter egg

Omega and Swatch have teamed up again with a brilliant collaboration commemorating one of its most beloved characters. The MoonSwatch ‘Mission to Snoopy’ features the iconic beagle peeking from behind the sundial at 9 o’clock, a touching tribute to Omega’s beloved Silver Snoopy Award legacy. This whimsical rendering keeps the bio-ceramic case from older MoonSwatch models but switches in the seconds hand for Snoopy’s spacesuit silhouette as he floats against a dark blue celestial dial.

Why this collection will resonate with Speedmaster fans

While there are many watch purists with varying opinions on the MoonSwatch line, the ‘Mission to Snoopy’ collection seamlessly bridges Swatch’s playfulness with Omega’s deep NASA connection. The design stands as a homage to the Speedmaster’s role in Apollo missions, when the Silver Snoopy Award honored Omega after saving Apollo 13. Affordably priced at just a fraction of Speedmaster Snoopy metal editions, it serves as the perfect entry point for watch collectors in search of a distinct aesthetic. Another reason to celebrate this innovative watch is the easter egg no one saw coming: when placed under ultra-violet light, Snoopy’s capsule glows the slogan, “Failure is not an option” – a phrase synonymous with Omega’s brand.

The MoonSwatch Snoopy perfectly blends luxury with a sense of humor

As the collection continues to blur lines between high and accessible horology, Omega proves that today’s collectors value the art of storytelling as much as technical prowess. Available exclusively in Swatch stores worldwide, this may be the most dynamic Speedmaster iteration yet.