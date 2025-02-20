 Skip to main content
Norqain expands the Freedom GMT collection with a new bronze watch

A new bronze Norqain watch

By
Norqain LE Freedom 60 GMT Bronze
Norqain LE Freedom 60 GMT Bronze Norqain / Norqain

Norqain emerged onto the watch scene in 2018, and has offered stylish timepieces like the Freedom 60 GMT collection. Every single timepiece that’s featured in the collection has a retro-like aesthetic that will take you back to the ‘60s. Now, though, there’s a new offering: the Norqain Freedom 60 GMT 40mm Limited Edition.

The new Freedom GMT watch comes with a bronze dial that stands out thanks to the brown hue. And one of the most striking features is the 100m water-resistant brown casing, which is accentuated by a satin finish that makes the surface look a little bit shiny. Hour markers also have a bronze-like hue that complements the casing.

The anthracite dial is characterized by a dark shade, which is highlighted by a white scale running from 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock. While the upper section of the GMT scale is black, the lower section is white. Even though the red marker effectively shows different GMT time zones, it also adds to the whole look. A dash of red makes the front face look a little bit lively.

Just like other timepieces from the previous generations, the Freedom 60 GMT Bronze draws energy from the NN20/2 caliber, which delivers a 70-hour power reserve. It has a 40mm case size with a thickness of 14.5mm, making it a compact, versatile option for your wrist.

If you’d like to get your hands on this watch, you’ll be donning a pretty exclusive timepiece.vSince this is a limited edition watch, the number will be capped at 300 pieces and each costs $4,490.

Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Grand Seiko’s newest watch is an elegant tribute to cherry blossoms
Grand Seiko's latest watch is an embodiment of the Sakura Kakushi concept
Grand Seiko SBGH368 'Sakura Kakushi'

While Grand Seiko welcomed the year with a few stylish watches, it still has more cards up its sleeve. The brand recently unveiled the SBGH368 'Sakura Kakushi'—an embodiment of everything that thrives in nature.

It's reminiscent of what Japan looks like during the spring season. For starters, the Sakura Kakushi rose gold casing resembles pink cherry blossoms, thanks to the high-quality shade. Most elements align with “Sakura Kakushi”—a Japanese scenery created by cherry blossoms.

Read more
G-Shock’s new G-Steel Fine Metallic Series comes with silicone straps
Check out the new G-steel FINE metallic series watches
The Fine Metallic Series reinvents the legendary G-STEEL GM5600 and GM2100 lines, offering both digital and analog versions of these refined timepieces.

Meet the new G-shock collection, 10 years in the making, that’s characterized by a metallic appearance:  the G-Steel Fine Metallic Series.

Every timepiece featured in this new series draws inspiration from the GM2100 and GM5600, both manufactured from high-end materials. The collection has four different watches—two in a silver colorway, and the rest have a gold finish that’s quite stylish.

Read more
New York Men’s Day debut: HOLD NYC goes alpine sexy in new collection
comfort glamour elevated for the lodge
HOLD NYC Hero

Finding the perfect Apres ski look is a task that every mountain sports nut has figured out. The move from the mountain to the lodge takes you from extreme sport to casual relaxation and maybe a little luxury. While you will mostly find the skiers and snowboarders dropping off their gear and shedding the layers in place of their flannels, jackets, and technical function style, there is an opportunity for some elevation that HOLD NYC is looking to capitalize on in 2025. The HOLD NYC NYMD debut brings an element of crossover between functional luxury and the element of glamour for their first run at New York Men's Day.
Bringing glamour to the mountain

The mountain lodge may not be the first place you think of when you think of glamour. While the lodge is the place for the perfect Apres ski looks that scream comfort and relaxation, there is a bit of etiquette and thought that goes into it. Glamour is the same, and therefore, there is a connection between the two that is perfect for someone like Holden Akerley, designer of HOLD NYC, to find the pathway between the two. He does that at New York Men's Day with the use of casual elements built into more elevated styles. From suiting using shorts to skirts with fleece tops, there is something for everyone in this collection that is classified as genderless. You shouldn't expect anything less than bold excellence from a former designer for Ralph Lauren, and Holden delivered that at New York Fashion Week.

Read more