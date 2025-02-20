Norqain expands the Freedom GMT collection with a new bronze watch

Norqain emerged onto the watch scene in 2018, and has offered stylish timepieces like the Freedom 60 GMT collection. Every single timepiece that’s featured in the collection has a retro-like aesthetic that will take you back to the ‘60s. Now, though, there’s a new offering: the Norqain Freedom 60 GMT 40mm Limited Edition.

The new Freedom GMT watch comes with a bronze dial that stands out thanks to the brown hue. And one of the most striking features is the 100m water-resistant brown casing, which is accentuated by a satin finish that makes the surface look a little bit shiny. Hour markers also have a bronze-like hue that complements the casing.

The anthracite dial is characterized by a dark shade, which is highlighted by a white scale running from 3 o’clock to 9 o’clock. While the upper section of the GMT scale is black, the lower section is white. Even though the red marker effectively shows different GMT time zones, it also adds to the whole look. A dash of red makes the front face look a little bit lively.

Just like other timepieces from the previous generations, the Freedom 60 GMT Bronze draws energy from the NN20/2 caliber, which delivers a 70-hour power reserve. It has a 40mm case size with a thickness of 14.5mm, making it a compact, versatile option for your wrist.

If you’d like to get your hands on this watch, you’ll be donning a pretty exclusive timepiece.vSince this is a limited edition watch, the number will be capped at 300 pieces and each costs $4,490.