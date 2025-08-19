Nike’s Cortez “Morse Code” decodes football heritage in soft brown suede

In the midst of what seems to be another renaissance for Nike’s Cortez sneaker, the famed brand is bringing back the iconic silhouette for another iteration that’s unique in its own right. Donning two of the current shoe trends, the new Nike Cortez uses a retro silhouette and fuses it with soccer-inspired details for a modern look. However, in its latest release, the Nike Cortez also utilizes Morse code for a small detail you’ve likely never seen on a shoe before. Despite the various changes the sneaker has gone through, the shoe remains traditional to the Cortez look, making it an easy upgrade for longtime fans of the silhouette. Covered in sleek materials and elevated details, this casual, everyday sneaker doubles as a footwear upgrade for sophisticated casual outfits.

Nike turns the Cortez into a sophisticated football sneaker

While initially designed as a running shoe, the Cortez has evolved into being the ultimate trendy lifestyle sneaker. In recent seasons, the sneaker has undergone changes that have transformed it into a new soccer-inspired sneaker. Crafted with soft brown suede uppers and a matching suede panel swoosh, the Cortez “Morse Code” dons a sleek and elevated design, different from its typical casual look. The matching tongue tag and debossed heel logo add to this monochromatic and sophisticated design. Incorporating a fold-over tongue, the Cortez borrows details from soccer cleats that better fit with current trends. “Morse Code” garners its name from the small Morse code messages along the lateral ankle and insoles, which spell out “N I K E.” The midsole and gum outsole use a matching tone, while the contrast from the black laces brings the entire design together. While the expected retail price is still unknown, the sneaker is scheduled to hit shelves and Nike platforms during the upcoming fall season.