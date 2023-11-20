 Skip to main content
Nike Black Friday deals are here: It’s your time to shine and shop

Are you ready for some crazy deals from the big swoosh? They’re here, and they’re bigger than ever. Black Friday starts right now and runs from November 19 until November 25. It’s the perfect time to save on almost everything Nike offers, including shoes, trainers, apparel, accessories, and so much more. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, to beef up your wardrobe, or you need some gift ideas for friends and family, you do not want to miss out. Of course, we always recommend browsing the sale for yourself to see what’s available, but we’ve also called out a few of our favorite Nike Black Friday deals below.

During the Black Friday sale, you can use code BLACKFRIDAY to get an extra 25% off, and yes, that stacks with existing deals. With that code, you’ll save up to 60% off select Nike gear. Let’s get shopping.

What to shop in the Nike Black Friday deals

If you’re having a little trouble navigating all of the deals, well, we don’t blame you, there are a ton. It’s always best to browse the sale yourself because whether you’re shopping for yours truly or someone else, there’s no way we’re ever going to be able to cover every item here. That said, we’ve done our best to pick out some fan favorites, and we’re confident once you see those discounts, you’re going to go wild.

Take the men’s shoes, made of sustainable materials and available in a wide variety of captivating colors. You wouldn’t come here expecting to miss out on some Air Jordan deals, would you? The men’s shoes, match any retro-inspired outfit and come in — you guessed it — several colors and styles.

If you’re looking for some springy goodness, excellent for an active lifestyle but also just as comfy for casual endeavors, the men’s shoes have the soles for you. They feature a ripple design reminiscent of Japanese bullet trains with a springy and cushy foam midsole, rubber outsole for traction and durability, and foam sock liner that’s soft, comfortable, and invigorating during your runs or sprints.

The are also on sale as part of the Nike Black Friday deals. Harnessing an old-school look, plush foam, thicker stitching, and Nike’s iconic legacy look.

It’s not just men’s shoes on sale, there are women’s shoes, as well as apparel and accessories, which, again, you’ll want to go check out for yourself. Don’t forget, you can use code BLACKFRIDAY to get an additional 25% off, which stacks with existing deals to save you up to 60% on select items.

