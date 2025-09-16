NIGO, Levi’s, and Nike revive the Air Force 3 in two nostalgic colorways

If you ask any Nike fan which of the brand’s many lines is the most historic, odds are they’ll respond with the Air Force lineup. One of the most iconic series in footwear, the Air Force sneakers from Nike are bound to be popular, no matter the iteration. However, one of the less talked about in the series comes in the form of the Air Force 3. An overlooked style, the Air Force 3 tends to receive less attention than its counterparts, but all of that is set to change this holiday season with a new collaboration that freshens up this understated classic. Alongside streetwear icon NIGO and denim powerhouse Levi’s, Nike is set to bring a new look and feel to the Air Force 3. While the concept of a three-way collaboration is statement enough, the recently unveiled design of the Air Force 3 is set to take the shoe to the next level.

Get ready for a new Nike Air Force sneaker

Arriving in two new colorways, “Olive Grey” and “Enigma Stone,” the latest Nike Air Force 3 is a curated mix of textures and colors that brings a distinct look to the sneaker. Donning different looks, the “Olive Grey” variation features roughed suede, distressed surfaces, and a pre-yellowed midsole that mimics the appearance of a well-worn pair of jeans. On the other hand, “Enigma Stone” uses a washed indigo denim with brown suede and navy accents. Both iterations of the sneaker utilize Levi’s signature denim to bring together the concept of used jeans. Both designs also feature a metallic Swoosh and co-branded tags on the lateral sides. The packaging has also undergone an upgrade, featuring a shoe box that includes an image of the vintage Air Force 3 design and insoles that showcase a retro Levi’s advertisement. Set to retail for $150, the Air Force 3 sneaker is scheduled for release during the upcoming holiday season.