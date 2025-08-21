Moncler blends performance and luxury with Apex2 GTX and Altive Mid boot

Moncler’s roots may be centered in mountaineering, but that hasn’t stopped the brand from also creating stylish footwear that works for the city. As with their previous releases, Moncler has once again managed to blend their luxury heritage style with practical performance designs that can take you through any mountain or city. In their newest release, Moncler has announced two new footwear designs that bridge the gap between luxury, design, and performance. Adding a new sneaker and boot to their lineup, Moncler’s latest launches make utility-inspired designs into a sophisticated shoe. With the summer season coming to a close, these new Moncler shoes are the perfect way to begin ushering in the colder months.

Moncler teases winter with two new luxury designs

While the brand’s signature Trailgrip sneaker is already considered an elevated experience, Moncler’s new Trailgrip Apex2 GTX takes it a step above. As one of the two latest designs, the Apex2 GTX features nubuck and leather uppers with monochromatic metal eyelets for a sleek and simple look. Performance features like the waterproof GORE-TEX membrane, Ortholite insole, carbon fiber footplate, and Vibram Megagrip tread upgrade the sneaker with comfort, stability, and protection against the elements.

The second of the new releases brings a new design into the collection in the form of the Moncler Altive Mid boot. This winter boot is crafted for urban life, with the twist of high-performance sneakers. Modeled after Moncler’s archival snow boots, the Altive Mid features a nylon upper, a puffed-up upper, and a thick Vibram Megagrip sole. The adjustable lace system keeps your foot in place while adding a mountaineering-style detail to the design. Both designs will be available in various colorways, making it easier to adapt to your winter wardrobe. The Trailgrip Apex2 GTX is available for purchase now via Moncler’s webstore for $890. The Altive Mid will be released in late September.