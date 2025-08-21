 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Moncler blends performance and luxury with Apex2 GTX and Altive Mid boot

Moncler begins to tease winter with two new designs

By
moncler altive mid boot
Moncler

Moncler’s roots may be centered in mountaineering, but that hasn’t stopped the brand from also creating stylish footwear that works for the city. As with their previous releases, Moncler has once again managed to blend their luxury heritage style with practical performance designs that can take you through any mountain or city. In their newest release, Moncler has announced two new footwear designs that bridge the gap between luxury, design, and performance. Adding a new sneaker and boot to their lineup, Moncler’s latest launches make utility-inspired designs into a sophisticated shoe. With the summer season coming to a close, these new Moncler shoes are the perfect way to begin ushering in the colder months. 

Moncler teases winter with two new luxury designs

moncler trailgrip apex2
Moncler
Recommended Videos

While the brand’s signature Trailgrip sneaker is already considered an elevated experience, Moncler’s new Trailgrip Apex2 GTX takes it a step above. As one of the two latest designs, the Apex2 GTX features nubuck and leather uppers with monochromatic metal eyelets for a sleek and simple look. Performance features like the waterproof GORE-TEX membrane, Ortholite insole, carbon fiber footplate, and Vibram Megagrip tread upgrade the sneaker with comfort, stability, and protection against the elements. 

The second of the new releases brings a new design into the collection in the form of the Moncler Altive Mid boot. This winter boot is crafted for urban life, with the twist of high-performance sneakers. Modeled after Moncler’s archival snow boots, the Altive Mid features a nylon upper, a puffed-up upper, and a thick Vibram Megagrip sole. The adjustable lace system keeps your foot in place while adding a mountaineering-style detail to the design. Both designs will be available in various colorways, making it easier to adapt to your winter wardrobe. The Trailgrip Apex2 GTX is available for purchase now via Moncler’s webstore for $890. The Altive Mid will be released in late September.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Inside SOLDIER’s ‘The Tiger’—a reimagining of Timberland’s 6-Inch Boot
timberland zipper boot

In an industry that sees plenty of collaborations and limited-edition capsules, it’s not uncommon to see footwear brands partner up with stars from various sectors, especially artists. Because visual art is similar to that of designing footwear, it’s not uncommon to see these worlds merge for a special collection. Such is the case with Timberland’s latest collaboration, which sees the iconic boot brand joining forces once again with the Lagos-born, London-based artist SOLDIER for a new iteration of their iconic 6-Inch Zipper Boot. Keeping with the boot’s famed silhouette and details, the collaborative design infuses an interesting pattern that uses bold stripes to pay homage to street style and the military aesthetic. 

SOLDIER brings visual art to Timberland’s iconic boot

Read more
250 years of Breguet: How this watchmaker defined luxury and innovation
Breguet at 250: How a watchmaker redefined horology forever
Breguet Classique Souscription 2025 back

For 250 years, Breguet has set the highest of standards of haute horlogerie, blending technical excellence with artistic elegance. Their distinctive ways and methodology in creating illustrious timepieces are now considered the stuff of legend. Founded in 1775 by Abraham-Louis Breguet, the brand revolutionized watchmaking with inventions that still resonate today. The tourbillon, (patented in 1801), pare-chute shock protection system, and even the first wristwatch are just a few examples of Breguet’s enduring legacy.

Breguet is a brand that imbues each timepiece with signature looks that stand the test of time. Impressive features collectors can expect include hand-engraved dials, guilloché patterns, and meticulously finished movements. The brand’s signature ‘Breguet hands’, fluted case bands, and secret signatures are standouts of its craftsmanship. Breguet’s workshops in Switzerland’s Vallée de Joux are still revered for upholding generations' traditions while utilizing the latest innovations. Owning a Breguet is about telling time while simultaneously owning a piece of horological history.

Read more
VERDY and DSM London unveil exclusive New Balance 991v2 collaboration
New Balance, VERDY, and DSM London bring British fun to a retro sneaker
new balance verdy dsm london sneaker

New Balance is no stranger to limited releases that tend to sell out in no time. The athletic company is also home to many exclusive collaborations that bring together brands from all over the world for one-of-a-kind releases that you can’t find anywhere else. In their latest collaboration, New Balance is joining forces with Japanese artist VERDY and Dover Street Market London for an exclusive release of the New Balance 991v2. In this three-way collaboration, VERDY is bringing its street style knowledge and expertise to this retro-style New Balance sneaker for a unique twist. As part of an exciting pop-up with Dover Street Market London, this release coincides with a three-week celebration with various collections, products, and announcements.

New Balance’s 991v2 heads to London for a British twist

Read more