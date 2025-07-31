Meet the man redefining bespoke tailoring in New York City

New York City. The place that feels like the center of the world. Everything you could ever want is at your fingertips. The moment you step off the subway, out of the cab, or onto the street, the world feels both impossible and accessible. It is what sets the city apart from the rest of the world. In the menswear industry, that means there is no shortage of designers, manufacturers, and retailers ready to take you on a journey to discover your style. It can be a tough nut to crack, and while there is no shortage of prospective customers, succeeding in the city can feel impossible. There is an excitement in that challenge for some, and an overwhelming weight for all. Tucked back in an alley, unassuming at the street level, is a shop housing the largest true bespoke tailor in the city. Michael Andrews Bespoke sports a speakeasy feel with a subtle entrance, a masculine aura, and a bar for good measure. But it is more than that, it is an experience you won’t soon forget. I got an opportunity to sit down with the founder, Michael Andrews, himself, to get an idea of what lifted him to success.

Ultimately, clothing is a tool for self-expression and success. A great custom garment can make someone feel like the best version of themself. Our job is to make that experience accessible, enjoyable, and consistent—whether it’s for work, the weekend, or the wedding aisle. – Michael Andrews

Creating what was needed

How does one decide to tackle the hardest city in the world? What leads a man to look at a market already swamped with competition and think, “This is a good plan?” The answer seems so simple that it makes you wonder why we all haven’t. There was a hole in the industry. He set out to create what he wished existed.

“I actually started my career as a corporate attorney. Like many professionals in New York, I needed to look the part every day, and I quickly grew frustrated with the options available to me: off-the-rack suits didn’t fit well, and the custom alternatives felt either old-fashioned or wildly overpriced for what they delivered. I believed there had to be a better way—so I set out to build it. I wanted to create a bespoke tailoring experience that was modern, welcoming, and deeply personal, yet delivered old-world craftsmanship and exceptional value. Our success in growing to become New York City’s largest true bespoke tailor really comes down to consistency in doing the fundamentals well. We listen to our clients. We invest in personal relationships. We maintain meticulous quality control. And we continually expand our offering—today we have over 60,000 fabrics and make everything from classic suits to custom jeans, pajamas, and swim shorts.”

Helping you project confidence and authenticity

How do you succeed in the menswear market? Make men feel good. At the end of the day, we’re simple creatures. But we are experts at overcomplicating our lives. That is why dressing well sometimes feels overwhelming. We think too hard about everything else in our lives, so what we put on our backs feels less important. But when you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you rock the day. Starting it off right is the first step in succeeding every single day. Sitting on the couch in his shop, Andrews is disarmingly knowledgeable. He has a simple conversation, and by the end, he knows my style regardless of the fact that we haven’t spoken about it.

“Our goal is to help our clients project confidence and authenticity through what they wear. We serve discerning men (and women) who value quality, personal expression, and an elevated experience. Most are professionals, executives, or entrepreneurs, but they all share one thing in common: they want clothing that truly fits them, both physically and stylistically. We do this by combining deep expertise in tailoring with genuine, personalized service. We take the time to understand each client’s lifestyle, preferences, and goals so that the garments we create aren’t just technically excellent—they feel right for who he or she is.”

But more than anything, we’ve always been committed to treating clients like old friends. We’re not just selling suits—we’re helping people express themselves and feel their best. That’s what built our reputation and grew the business, one satisfied client at a time.

Looking ahead

Being a fashionable man is about looking to the future and to the past at the same time. Taking what has always worked, the classic looks that became staples, and making them work for today. As a man who owns a bespoke tailor shop and a man who takes on the job of making us all look the best we can, he has to have a finger on the pulse of the industry. So, in my own selfish attempt to get a sneak peek into what one of the best of the best sees on the horizon, he offers insight into the combination of rediscovering the old looks and evolving into looks of today.

“The future of men’s tailored wear is all about relevance to how guys actually want to dress today. While the days of wearing a suit and tie to the office four or five days a week are largely gone, we’re seeing men rediscover the joy of dressing well for the right occasions—date nights, special events, and yes, even work, though the dress code has changed. Instead of the traditional matching suit and tie every day, many clients now want a sharp sport coat paired with tailored trousers and a pocket square—something polished but less formal, and more personal. Comfort is key, so we’re making more garments with looser, drapier fits, pleated trousers, and stretch fabrics that move naturally and feel easy to wear all day. We’re also seeing men care more about variety in their wardrobes—pieces that work in business-casual environments, travel well, and can be dressed up or down. That’s why we offer not just suits and tuxedos, but custom sport coats, shirts, jeans, knits, outerwear, even swim shorts and pajamas. It’s about delivering exceptional fit and quality across everything a man might wear—not just his most formal pieces.”