Merrell introduces a new slip-on sneaker for the season

Merrell releases new slip-on sneaker

white merrell slip on sneaker
Merrell / Merrell

Just in time for the summer season, Merrell has introduced a new slip-on sneaker perfect for any adventure on the trails or in the city. Taking on an updated version of a classic Merrell design, the newest Merrell sneaker is a hands-free option that seeks to make your life easier. As we approach the warmer weather, more brands are ditching the hassle of laces for loafer, sandal, or slip-on styles that are easy for on-the-go. A perfect travel sneaker, this Merrell option is another reliable choice for comfort, stability, and cushioning with each step. Featuring some of Merrell’s recognizable performance features, the new slip-on sneaker is a welcome, breathable, lightweight addition. 

Slip into action with the Jungle Moc Evo Vent 1TRL

green merrell moc evo vent 1trl
Merrell / Merrell

Based on Merrell’s Jungle Moc model, the new release in the series retains the design’s slip-on feature and silhouette. The latest sneaker is crafted with suede leather and a breathable mesh upper, providing plenty of ventilation. The removable EVA foam footbed provides cushion and flexibility to adjust the sneaker to your needs. As with many of Merrell’s sneakers, this design comes with Cleansport NXT technology, a natural treatment that helps repel odor. The sticky and durable outsole provides traction in every step as you need it. Inside, the molded nylon arch shank adds stability to the design. At just 12 ounces, the sneaker is lightweight enough to avoid extra bulk in your step or suitcase. Available now via the Merrell webstore, the Jungle Moc Evo Vent 1TRL has three versatile colorways and retails for $140.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…

