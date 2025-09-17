 Skip to main content
Meet ECCO’s latest BIOM collection, built for performance and polish

ECCO continues to innovate the walking shoe with its latest Autumn/Winter 2025 collection that blends advanced technology with a sleek, modern design. Incorporating ECCO’s signature BIOM technology, the new collection offers stability, added cushioning, and support that make every step feel effortless, no matter where you are going. The new lineup is designed to emphasize durability and weather resistance, featuring technical features that can handle all types of conditions and environments. By merging technical innovation with minimalist style, ECCO ensures that users don’t have to compromise between comfort and style. A must for anyone seeking a shoe that performs as well as it looks, ECCO’s A/W 2025 collection is the comfortable shoe your wardrobe is waiting for. 

With a new lineup that contains plenty of must-have options, there’s something for every type of dresser. Among the latest designs in the collection, the BIOM C-Trail stands out with its rugged, trail-ready sole and anatomically engineered fit that supports natural foot movement. The BIOM 2.2 GTX takes things a step further with a durable Gore-Tex upper that offers waterproof protection without sacrificing breathability. For those who prioritize everyday comfort, the BIOM Energi combines lightweight cushioning with a sleek silhouette, ideal for both city streets and casual adventures. Each design incorporates ECCO’s sole technology, which ensures grip, stability, and comfort. Subtle design touches from tonal stitching to minimalist branding keep the sneakers stylish enough to pair with everything from joggers to tailored outerwear. The brand new ECCO BIOM collection is available now via ECCO’s website and is available in various tones.

