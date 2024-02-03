 Skip to main content
This Mackage down jacket is warm in 23°F, and it’s 40% off

Victoria Garcia
By
If you are serious about finding a luxurious and stylish coat this winter, we’ve got a sale for you. Right now, you can get 40% off the Peter down jacket from Mackage. Never heard of this brand? Don’t worry, we will explain all about it as well as why you should purchase this jacket.

Mackage is a Canadian luxury outerwear brand that is known for its premium and quality coats that are ideal for the colder months. Even celebrities have been known to wear their outerwear and for good reason. You can now grab their popular Peter coat for $474 dollars with an original price tag of $790. Keep reading to learn more about this fabulous jacket and why you should consider purchasing it.

Why you should buy the Mackage Peter jacket

We have a list of the best winter coats for men, but this specific Mackage jacket should be another option for you. This lightweight down jacket features vertical quilting and a shell made from a translucent ripstop that makes it water-repellent and windproof. It offers a regular fit with elasticized binding at the bottom of the hem and cuffs to keep in your body heat. The best part about this jacket is that you will feel warm while wearing it even while in temperatures as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit. Sound too good to be true? Trust us it isn’t. We even have a roundup of the best heated jackets that could be comparable to the Mackage Peter jacket.

The down found in this coat is ethically-sourced 800 and traceable. It also features an adjustable hood and storm visor that gives you additional protection in the snow and rain. Let’s not forget about its insulated zip waist pockets and center zip-closure that also help add more warmth to your body. This jacket was designed to be worn with heavy layers so you can pair it with sweaters, t-shirts, long sleeve shirts and hoodies without feeling too bulky.

If you’ve been eyeing the Mackage Peter jacket, now is the perfect chance to snag one at 40% off. Don’t wait because we don’t know how long this discount will last.

