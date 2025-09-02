Jack Mason drops official Root Beer GMT that isn’t a Rolex

Jack Mason has launched the first official Root Beer GMT watch through a partnership with A&W, joining soda-branded timepieces that compete with Rolex’s decades-long dominance of beverage-nicknamed watches.

The Texas brand follows Seiko’s recent official Pepsi GMT collaboration, bringing legitimate soda branding to the GMT category historically controlled by Rolex models like the “Pepsi,” “Coke,” and “Root Beer” GMT-Master variations that earned their nicknames from bezel colors.

Jack Mason’s interpretation differs from typical brown-gold root beer aesthetics, instead drawing inspiration directly from A&W’s logo colors. The 40mm Strat-o-timer features a two-tone sapphire bezel in dark brown and orange with burnt yellow markings, while the brown gradient dial resembles vanilla ice cream floating in root beer when viewed from above, creating the classic float effect.

The dial displays “GMT The Root Beer Since 1919” in retro font with orange GMT hands that match both the bezel’s lower half and GMT text positioning. An embossed A&W logo replaces the standard display caseback, highlighting the official partnership with the Keurig Dr Pepper-owned brand. The caseback also includes “Limited Edition X/200” and “Designed in Partnership with A&W” inscriptions.

Technical specifications demonstrate this functions as a serious GMT tool despite its playful theming. The watch incorporates a fully luminous 48-click bidirectional sapphire bezel, separate Super-LumiNova colors for GMT and main timekeeping, 200m water resistance, and AR-coated box sapphire crystal protection. The quick-release seven-link bracelet features tool-free microadjustable clasp, while the Miyota 9075 automatic movement offers independently operable local hour hand with Jack Mason-regulated accuracy of ±5 seconds daily.

Limited to 200 pieces at $1,199, the A&W Root Beer GMT launches alongside a Dr Pepper Real Sugar variant in green and red, capped at 230 units. Both models launched on Jack Mason’s website August 29.