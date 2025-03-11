A rodeo-inspired adidas Superstar is headed for the shelves

The Western trend is alive and well, and there’s no further proof than adidas’ newest Superstar collaboration. As part of the brand’s traveling ‘City Series’, the brand is heading down South to join forces with Houston’s Active Athletes for a new rodeo-inspired sneaker. In this new series, adidas is hitting all major metropolitan cities for a remixed version of the Superstar sneaker that captivates that city’s energy and atmosphere. For their latest release, adidas is channeling the Western aesthetic with details that invoke everyone’s inner cowboy. With activiations leading to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s Black Heritage Night, the sneaker’s rodeo inspiration is obvious. While it’s unnecessary to live or hail from Houston, these sneakers are perfect for any Southern fan.

Houston Rodeo adidas Superstar.

Using adidas’ famed Superstar II as a base for the design, the new release in the ‘City Series’ uses all of the best Western details you could imagine. Starting with denim uppers and contrasting black Three Stripes, the shoe’s exterior is any Western fan’s dream. Adding to the Americana aesthetic is the use of the brand’s Mesa Brown hue along the tongue, toe, and outsole, which adds a rich cowboy brown to the shoe. For those wanting even more Western touch, the sneaker comes with a cowboy hat Trefoil hangtag, a meat-patterened custom insole with a spatula and barbecue fork, and co-branding on the tongue. Users will find “Everyone’s Invited” imprinted on the sneaker’s exterior, while the interior panel contains “H-Town.” Donning plenty of regional details and features that pay homage to its culture, this sneaker is the ultimate Texan representation. The Houston Rodeo sneaker is now available via Active Athletes, with a wider release scheduled for March 14 via the adidas and Hibbett websites. The starting retail price for this sneaker is $110.