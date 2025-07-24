 Skip to main content
HOKA and Supervsn team up for ultra-rare Clifton One9 sneaker drop

Hoka launches a limited-edition collaborative collection

By
green hoka supervsn sneaker
Hoka / Hoka

While it may seem that certain Hoka styles are rare finds, it’s often because they tend to sell out quickly. However, with a vast range of retailers and stockists, Hoka has become a popular find, especially for those seeking a blend of performance and style. Despite their increased popularity, the brand’s newest collaboration with the Los Angeles-based label, Supervsn, will be launched in limited numbers. Supervsn, led by Gavin Mathieu, is no stranger to creating inspiring and statement designs. With a flair for futuristic style, the label is teaming up with Hoka to create an ultra-rare sneaker that only a few will be able to get their hands on. Releasing in late July in three distinct colorways, the newest launch is more than just a limited-edition drop; it’s a testament to Hoka’s unique grasp on performance footwear. 

Hoka and Supervsn bring sneakers into a stylish future

white hoka sneaker
Hoka / Hoka

Building on the Clifton One9 model, the latest launch refreshes this classic silhouette with special details and accents. Composed of silver geometric designs and matching co-branding details on the heels, all three colorways share the same retro-futuristic aesthetic that has been slowly growing in the footwear world. For those seeking the most subtle version of the new sneaker, the “Ice Grey” colorway features an all-white tone accented by silver details, offering a more toned-down look. Both “Mantis Green” and “Neon Gold” achieve a gradient effect in their base colors, adding more dimension and movement. The “Neon Gold” iteration, which fades from yellow to orange, is one of the rarest launches yet for Hoka, with only 99 pairs created. All three versions of the sneaker will be available via Supervsn and Hoka on July 31 and will retail for $165 each. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
