G-SHOCK’s new surf watch supports ocean conservation in style

Casio recently unveiled the G5600SFJ-9, a dynamic new timepiece to the G-SHOCK lineage that seamlessly blends surf-inspired aesthetics with eco-friendly engineering. Crafted in an exclusive collaboration with Surfrider Foundation Japan, this limited edition masterpiece is a statement piece, designed for those who respect the majesty of the ocean while simultaneously championing its preservation.

A dial that captures the golden glow of dawn

The G5600SFJ-9 features a vibrant yellow and beige colorway achieved through an exclusive mixed-molding process, ensuring each watch comes with a unique textured finish. The warm tones evoke the first light dancing on ocean waves, while the Surfrider Foundation Japan logo can be viewed from both the dial and case back — a subtle yet powerful nod to its conservation mantra. The band loop, with #oceanfriendlylifestyle inscribed on the surface, reinforces its mission, making it a top collector’s item for watch enthusiasts and environmental advocates alike.

Engineered for excellence, designed for responsibility

Created with bio-based resin and powered by Tough Solar technology, this timepiece is not only eco-conscious, but also highly durable. The Super Illuminator LED backlight ensures legibility in low-light, while its shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance make it the ultimate accessory for adventurers and style connoisseurs. Precision meets practicality with world time (48 cities), a 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, and multiple alarms, all encased in environmentally friendly recycled packaging — proof that luxury and responsibility can seamlessly coexist. Mike Princiotto, Senior Marketing Manager at Casio America, Inc., noted the impact of their latest release:

“The G5600SFJ-9 encapsulates the serenity of dawn on the water—a moment of pure harmony between surfer and sea. By partnering with Surfrider Foundation Japan, we’ve created more than a watch; it’s a tribute to the ocean, crafted with sustainable materials and G-SHOCK’s unwavering commitment to durability.”

A collector’s piece with purpose

Beyond the apparent technical mastery, the G5600SFJ-9 symbolizes a shared vision between G-SHOCK and Surfrider Foundation Japan — a promise to protect the world’s oceans while celebrating surf culture. Priced at $150, this exclusive release is available at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and online at gshock.casio.com/us. The G5600SFJ-9 is more than a watch—it’s a testament to the enduring appeal of nature and the responsibility we bear to protect it.