 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

G-SHOCK’s new surf watch supports ocean conservation in style

The G5600SFJ-9: G-SHOCK’s tribute to surf culture and sustainability

By
The Casio G5600SFJ-9
Casio

Casio recently unveiled the G5600SFJ-9, a dynamic new timepiece to the G-SHOCK lineage that seamlessly blends surf-inspired aesthetics with eco-friendly engineering. Crafted in an exclusive collaboration with Surfrider Foundation Japan, this limited edition masterpiece is a statement piece, designed for those who respect the majesty of the ocean while simultaneously championing its preservation.

A dial that captures the golden glow of dawn

The Casio G5600SFJ-9, from the back
Casio

The G5600SFJ-9 features a vibrant yellow and beige colorway achieved through an exclusive mixed-molding process, ensuring each watch comes with a unique textured finish. The warm tones evoke the first light dancing on ocean waves, while the Surfrider Foundation Japan logo can be viewed from both the dial and case back — a subtle yet powerful nod to its conservation mantra. The band loop, with #oceanfriendlylifestyle inscribed on the surface, reinforces its mission, making it a top collector’s item for watch enthusiasts and environmental advocates alike.

Engineered for excellence, designed for responsibility

The Casio G5600SFJ-9
Casio

Created with bio-based resin and powered by Tough Solar technology, this timepiece is not only eco-conscious, but also highly durable. The Super Illuminator LED backlight ensures legibility in low-light, while its shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance make it the ultimate accessory for adventurers and style connoisseurs. Precision meets practicality with world time (48 cities), a 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, and multiple alarms, all encased in environmentally friendly recycled packaging — proof that luxury and responsibility can seamlessly coexist. Mike Princiotto, Senior Marketing Manager at Casio America, Inc., noted the impact of their latest release:

Recommended Videos

“The G5600SFJ-9 encapsulates the serenity of dawn on the water—a moment of pure harmony between surfer and sea. By partnering with Surfrider Foundation Japan, we’ve created more than a watch; it’s a tribute to the ocean, crafted with sustainable materials and G-SHOCK’s unwavering commitment to durability.”

A collector’s piece with purpose

Beyond the apparent technical mastery, the G5600SFJ-9 symbolizes a shared vision between G-SHOCK and Surfrider Foundation Japan — a promise to protect the world’s oceans while celebrating surf culture. Priced at $150, this exclusive release is available at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and online at gshock.casio.com/us. The G5600SFJ-9 is more than a watch—it’s a testament to the enduring appeal of nature and the responsibility we bear to protect it.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Panerai drops military-inspired dive watches in striking green
Italian watchmaker honors naval aviation heritage with rugged military-inspired timepieces
Panerai’s New Dive Watche

Panerai has introduced two new dive watches that pay tribute to its longstanding relationship with the Italian Navy, a partnership spanning back to the 1910s. The Submersible Marina Militare (PAM01697) and Submersible Marina Carbotech (PAM01698) draw design inspiration from the flight gear and helmets of the Aviazione Navale, the Italian Navy's aviation sector.
Both timepieces feature stunning green grained matte dials with black gradient finishes that reflect the military aesthetic of naval aviation equipment. The distinctive coloring creates a sophisticated contrast while maintaining the robust character expected from Panerai's professional diving instruments.
Each watch displays a Marina Militare signature at 6 o'clock, complemented by accents of grey Super-LumiNova inspired by the colors of Aviazione Navale aircraft. The small seconds counter has been crafted to resemble a radar display, with "Aviazione Navale" engraved on the dial, creating an authentic connection to the naval aviation theme.
Panerai has enhanced legibility by making the applied indexes 20 percent wider in diameter compared to previous models. This practical improvement ensures optimal readability in challenging conditions, maintaining the brand's commitment to functional design.
Both watches feature an engraved Aviazione Navale wing emblem on the caseback, marking a first for Panerai and reinforcing the naval aviation tribute. The automatic P.900 caliber with 171 components powers both timepieces, providing reliable performance for professional diving applications.
The primary differences lie in case construction and dimensions. The Submersible Marina Carbotech (PAM01698) features a 14.25mm thick case crafted from Carbotech, Panerai's carbon fiber-based material known for its lightweight properties and distinctive marbled appearance. The Submersible Marina Militare (PAM01697) utilizes a 13.45mm thick case made from brushed 316LVM stainless steel, offering traditional durability.
Both models share a 44mm case diameter and 300-meter water resistance, making them suitable for serious diving activities. The watches come equipped with both green canvas and black rubber straps, providing versatility while maintaining the military aesthetic.
Panerai's naval heritage traces back to creating precision instruments for Italian Navy missions, eventually expanding to landing systems and technical equipment. The brand's 1935 Ref. 2533 prototype established its reputation for timepieces designed for challenging underwater operations.
The Submersible Marina Militare (PAM01697) retails for $12,500, while the Carbotech version (PAM01698) is priced at $19,500. Both models are available immediately, offering collectors the opportunity to own timepieces that celebrate over a century of Italian naval tradition combined with Panerai's modern diving watch expertise.
These releases demonstrate Panerai's ability to honor its military heritage while incorporating contemporary materials and manufacturing techniques, creating timepieces that appeal to both history enthusiasts and modern adventurers.

Find out more here.

Read more
Only 88 exist: Girard-Perregaux’s $52K Aston Martin watch
This $52K skeleton watch channels Aston Martin’s racing soul
The breathtaking Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition from the front

Girard-Perregaux brings its precision skeletonized watchmaking to the forefront of the industry yet again with the release of its breathtaking Laureato Skeleton Aston Martin Edition. This masterpiece of a collection effortlessly combines Swiss precision and British racing heritage. With only 88 pieces available in the collection, this exclusive watch features a 44mm black ceramic case with understated Aston Martin Racing Green accents, mimicking the sleek aerodynamics of the brand’s legendary sports cars. Just underneath its anti-reflective sapphire crystal lies a gorgeous openworked dial, revealing the intricate micro-mechanics of Girard-Perregaux’s GP01800-1043 automatic movement — a sleek merger of polished bevels, skeletonized bridges, and a 22k gold oscillating weight.

The intersection of automotive passion and horological excellence

Read more
Sneaker loafers are taking over, and HOKA’s new drop is leading the charge
HOKA's sneaker loafer design is back with new colors
hoka speed loafer walnut

It’s the year of the sneaker loafers, and there have already been plenty of opinions on the matter. While brands like New Balance heralded the silhouette with their fusion in the last couple of seasons, there are new brands ready to bring their twist on the trend. HOKA, known for their chunky sneakers and performance features, is joining the trend and is prepared to take it over with a new version of the sneaker loafer that brings their recognizable chunky soles to the forefront. With a standout silhouette, HOKA’s new Speed Loafer appears to do precisely what the name entails: deliver key technical footwear features with the look of your favorite dress shoe. Arriving in two new colorways for the fall season, HOKA’s response to the trend seems to signal that the hybrid shoe isn’t going away anytime soon. 

HOKA’s Speed Loafer is back in “Birch” and “Walnut” for fall

Read more