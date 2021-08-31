  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Fitbit Versa 2 and Charge 4 Get Price Cuts at Amazon Today

By

Anyone looking for a solid fitness and health tracker should take time to consider whether they want a smartwatch or a more specialized fitness tracker like something from Fitbit. In either case, Fitbit has solid entries in both categories, which is why it’s featured in our best smartwatches for men and best fitness trackers for active men.

Both featured devices are on sale at Amazon today, too. The Fitbit Charge 4 fitness and activity tracker is $129 with free shipping, which is over $20 off. Alternatively, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is $150 with free shipping, which is $30 off. You can read more about those devices and deals below.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Health Tracker – $129, was $150

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker on white background.The Fitbit Charge 4 is a fitness tracker, designed for active lifestyles and health monitoring above everything else. It has built-in GPS to track location and runs, a 24-7 heart rate monitor to measure your pulse, and even tracks SpO2 alongside your skin temperature. A multi-day battery ensures it runs for up to seven days on a single charge, or five hours with GPS on. Fitbit’s in-app health tracking and insights are some of the best in the industry. Every Charge comes with small and large bands included, and there are a few colors to choose from. Amazon is offering it on sale right now for $129, which is over $20 off the regular price ($150). That’s an awesome deal, and it includes free Prime overnight shipping.

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness and Health Smartwatch – $150, was $180

Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a full-featured smartwatch, with health and fitness support built-in. What does that mean? Well, it works with Alexa to allow for voice commands, but also shows notifications, alerts, and calls on your wrist from your phone. Like most Fitbit devices, it tracks heart rate, sleep time, calories burned, distance traveled, and much more. It offers six days of battery life, or more, on a single charge. There are a ton of accessories available too, including custom bands so you can personalize its style. Normally $180, Amazon is offering it right now for $150 with free Prime overnight shipping, which is $30 off. Hurry, the deal won’t last long.

More Health and Fitness Deals Available Now

We rounded up all of the best health and fitness deals that are available right now. You can check all of those out below.

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

$20 $25
Under Armour Men's Tech Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is guaranteed everything a man needs; it is quick-drying and ultra-soft and has an anti-odor technology that prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes.
Buy at Amazon

Tempo Studio

$2,021,491 $3,200,001
The AI-powered smart home gym has everything you need for a complete and compact workout station. With its 3D sensors analyzing your form and movement it's like having a 24/7 personal trainer at home.
Buy at Tempo.fit

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16"

$1,700 $2,000
The Bowflex VeloCore may be a stationary bike but it's engineered to sway, bend, and rock to increase the intensity of your riding experience. This will work out your arms and core as well.
Buy at Best Buy

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

$350 $500
This treadmill has a 16-inch by 50-inch running surface and a 5-inch LCD. Manual incline setting and speeds to 10 mph. Folds to save space.
Buy at Amazon

Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System

$380 $1,600
Famistar's mid-range M7 Plus model has a wider than normal running belt and can hold up to 300 pounds. Track time, speed, distance, and heart rate.
Buy at Walmart

FYC Folding Treadmill

$300 $437
The FYC folding treadmill may look simple but it's got everything you need, with speed options directly available on the handles for ease of use as well as pulse sensors.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

An Essential Guide for How To Change Your Oil

How to change your oil

The 7 Best Men’s Deodorants so You Can Stay Fresh Anytime, Anywhere

best deodorant and antiperspirant for men tm ga 2021 bestdeodorant categorybadgecategory badges

The 10 Best Hulu Original Movies

Zack Mulligan in Minding the Gap

The 8 Best Straw Hats to Keep You Looking Classy

best straw hats for men 2021

Bowflex Treadmills Are $1,300 off Today – But You Need To Hurry!

Man running on Bowflex BXT216 Treadmill.

Save Over $100 off a Kamado Joe Grill With This Deal at Walmart

Kamado Joe Classic grill smoking out of the top.

The 11 Best Pale Ales Money Can Buy

Flight of beers.

The Best Fire Pits Just in Time for Fall

stainless steel wood burning fire pit.

How To Cook a Delicious Meat Sauce From Scratch

Generic-Bolognese-Sauce

How To Improve Your Cycling Speed and Ride Like the Wind

Person riding a bike fast

The 10 Best Cream Soda Brands for Indulging Your Sweet Tooth in 2021

A can of Wild Bill’s Vanilla Cream, Wild Bill’s Strawberry Cream, and Wild Bill’s Grape and slices of watermelons on a wooden cutting board.

Whole Milk is Cool Again!

A portion of Milk on a dark wooden background.

The 9 Best Documentaries on Hulu to Stream Now

best hulu documentaries wework