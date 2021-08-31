Fitbit Versa 2 and Charge 4 Get Price Cuts at Amazon Today

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Anyone looking for a solid fitness and health tracker should take time to consider whether they want a smartwatch or a more specialized fitness tracker like something from Fitbit. In either case, Fitbit has solid entries in both categories, which is why it’s featured in our best smartwatches for men and best fitness trackers for active men.

Both featured devices are on sale at Amazon today, too. The Fitbit Charge 4 fitness and activity tracker is $129 with free shipping, which is over $20 off. Alternatively, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is $150 with free shipping, which is $30 off. You can read more about those devices and deals below.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Health Tracker – $129, was $150

The Fitbit Charge 4 is a fitness tracker, designed for active lifestyles and health monitoring above everything else. It has built-in GPS to track location and runs, a 24-7 heart rate monitor to measure your pulse, and even tracks SpO2 alongside your skin temperature. A multi-day battery ensures it runs for up to seven days on a single charge, or five hours with GPS on. Fitbit’s in-app health tracking and insights are some of the best in the industry. Every Charge comes with small and large bands included, and there are a few colors to choose from. Amazon is offering it on sale right now for $129, which is over $20 off the regular price ($150). That’s an awesome deal, and it includes free Prime overnight shipping.

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness and Health Smartwatch – $150, was $180

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a full-featured smartwatch, with health and fitness support built-in. What does that mean? Well, it works with Alexa to allow for voice commands, but also shows notifications, alerts, and calls on your wrist from your phone. Like most Fitbit devices, it tracks heart rate, sleep time, calories burned, distance traveled, and much more. It offers six days of battery life, or more, on a single charge. There are a ton of accessories available too, including custom bands so you can personalize its style. Normally $180, Amazon is offering it right now for $150 with free Prime overnight shipping, which is $30 off. Hurry, the deal won’t last long.

