An early Nautica Black Friday sale just started — with prices from $9

Briley Kenney
By
Styles from early Nautica Black Friday sale available to shop now.
Nautica

Men’s fashion deals are hit or miss, especially if you know what you like, such as a particular brand or style. The best men’s fall fashion trends, popular or not, can be tough to shop for if you want a good deal. Even when there are deals available, and they’re worthy of shopping, it can be tough to find styles that match your tastes — at least, that’s been my experience. But as we head into the holiday shopping season, we’re going to start seeing more and more discounts, just like the ones available at Nautica today. In fact, this event is more like an early Nautica Black Friday sale because of the huge savings you can expect. Tees, shorts, swim trunks, sweaters, pants, they’re all on sale, so you’ll definitely want to pay Nautica a visit and check them all out. We’ve also called out a few of our favorites below.

What to shop in the early Nautica Black Friday sale

Fall and winter are here, which means you’ll probably need to pick up some warm clothes like pants, sweaters, jackets, and so on. Here are some of the best fall wardrobe fabrics every man should own, by the way. While we wouldn’t blame you for grabbing cold-weather apparel, you should also consider grabbing some warm-weather gear while heavily discounted. Shorts, tees, swim trunks, they’ve seen significant price cuts that make them way too good to pass up. Take these , for example. Normally about $70, they’re down to $24 as part of the early Nautica Black Friday sale. But when you add them to your cart and checkout, you’ll see an additional 20% in savings — bringing the total down to $19. That’s over $50 off.

You’ll see similar savings with all kinds of apparel like shorts, pants, dress shirts, and more. The Nautica is $24, down from about $65, with an additional 20% off in your cart — about $19 when all discounts are applied. A Nautica is $19, down from $65, with a price of $16 after all discounts are applied.

If you want something a little warmer, the Nautica is just $20 right now, down from $65. After all discounts are applied, that price drops even further to $16. Or, you could go with something like the Nautica for $17, down to $14 after all discounts are applied — huge savings from their full price of $55.

We’ve barely even scratched the surface, too. There are a ton of styles on sale, so many that it’s always best to browse yourself, and we highly recommend doing so. Hurry, though. This early Nautica Black Friday sale will be over before you know it, and those prices will be back up to their original value.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
