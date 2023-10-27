 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hugo Boss Black Friday: 200+ early deals on t-shirts and more

Jen Allen
By
Hugo Boss Slim Fit Jeans
Hugo Boss

Perfectly in time for us all to get excited for Black Friday deals, Saks Fifth Avenue has a huge sale on all things Hugo Boss right now. That means you can buy suits for $200 off, polo shirts for up to $40 off, and so much more. If you love the stylings of Hugo Boss and you’re looking for great men’s suit deals or similar, it’s worth clicking through on the button below to see what’s there for yourself. However, if you need a little guidance, we’re also on hand to highlight some particularly great deals to steer you towards awesome savings.

What to shop for in the Hugo Boss Saks Fifth Avenue Black Friday sale

If you want one of the best suits from Hugo Boss, consider the for $556 reduced from $795. Everyone deserves a great suit in their wardrobe. With this suit, it has a slim fit, notched lapels, welt chest pockets, along with button cuffs, and a side vent. It’s fully lined and is made with responsibly sourced and certified wool. It’s perfect for many situations.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking for a great hooded jacket, consider the for $416 reduced from $595. The deal is only on selected sizes but it’s sure to be one of the best jackets for many people. It’s crafted in padded water-repellent fabric with monogram detailing inside the collar. It’s warm yet stylish too.

Related

If you’d rather a more inexpensive treat from Hugo Boss, grab the . They’re down to just $26 from $45 with plenty of designs and different sizes available. The trunks are designed in soft cotton blended with a touch of cotton and topped with regular-rise waistbands. There are plenty of other trunks on sale along with socks if you want to stock up on Hugo Boss garments for less.

Whatever you intend on buying from the Hugo Boss Saks Fifth Avenue Black Friday sale, you should check it out for yourself by hitting the button below. We’ve only picked out a few options here and there are dozens of different products on sale. You’re sure to be happy with what’s out there so take a look for yourself before the sale ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Beat the rush: Puma is having a 30% off sale on shoes and clothes
A man posing in Puma clothes and shoes.

When we think fall deals, we typically think November, right after Thanksgiving. But, at that time, there are so many sales going on that stores can get crowded and delivery trucks delayed. Plus, if you're updating for fall fashion, it is already too late. For the average consumer, it can be a pretty frustrating experience. However, with stores like Puma doing early deals, you don't need to be an average consumer. You can get 30% off sitewide — Now! — by going to the Puma website (just tap the button below) and using code 'TAKE30' on checkout. There, you'll find over 1,000 men's products, including shoes and clothing that are on sale. Please note that the sale is on top of the 30% you get off for adding 'TAKE30' on checkout. Or, keep reading to check out some notables from the sale.

Why you should shop Puma deals
As of the moment of this writing, the Puma sale has over 1,000 items for men. That's a mind-bending amount to tour through, so we'll help you out with some choice picks.

Read more
Adidas Superstars are up to 30% off in this massive sale
Adidas Men's Superstar 82 shoes in white

Adidas is having a big sale on Superstars. We're talking discounts as big as 30% on 29 different styles. Adidas doesn't have too many big sales, so unless you get a coveted pass to the Adidas employee store, this is your best chance to buy the shoes. The standard Superstars sneakers are at least 5% off, and many of the more unique styles have discounts as high as 30% -- the Into the Metaverse or Y-3 designs, for instance.

Adidas Superstars first debuted as a basketball shoe in 1970, and they've stayed culturally relevant since then. They popularized the shell-toe style and merged perfectly with the iconic three stripes. Because of their simplicity, they've been the perfect canvas for countless styles and collaborations over the years, and right now some of those styles are part of the best sneaker deals available today. We've pulled some of our favorites below, but you should shop the sale for yourself.

Read more
Don’t miss this big sale on ThunderFit Silicone Rings — from $8
thunderfit silicone rings deal amazon october 2023 ring

If you're working out regularly or have a generally active lifestyle, it's frustratingly easy to damage your formal wedding band. That's why it's so useful to own a ThunderFit Silicone Ring to help protect your key jewelry without spending a fortune. Right now, ThunderFit Silicone Rings are even more affordable with Amazon running a sale on them so you can buy one from just $8. With options ranging from $8 to $10 depending on the size and color you desire, this is a cheap yet essential way to be safer while you work out. Here's what else you need to know before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the ThunderFit Silicone Ring
Even the best workouts for beginners can put your wedding band at risk. That's why you need a ThunderFit Silicone Ring. It's made from top grade, hypoallergenic and flexible silicone. It's designed to break away when too much pressure is applied so your wedding band stays safe.

Read more