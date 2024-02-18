 Skip to main content
Wallet sale: Save on Burberry, Gucci, Saint Laurent, and more

Victoria Garcia
Groove Life Wallet in man's hand
Groove Life

You probably don’t even realize it, but it is time to replace your current wallet. You can easily upgrade to a sleeker, higher quality and more versatile wallet by shopping the current sale at Gilt. Right now, you can shop designer men’s wallets for as low as $30. There are a ton of brands that are included in this sale including Burberry, Gucci, Ted Baker, Ferragamo, John Varvatos and many more.

Whether you are looking for a classic leather wallet or a more discreet card holder, there are a bunch of options to choose from. Plus, you can select your favorite colors from black, navy and brown to more outrageous tones of orange, green and red. Click the button below to find your new everyday wallet and search through our best men’s wallet brands to shop now.

 

What you should buy during the Gilt men’s wallet sale

All of the Ferragamo fans are going to love this sale. You can find the Gancini Leather Card Case for $320, the Logo Leather Card Holder for $380, the Classic Leather Bifold Wallet for $340 and the Gancini Leather Card Holder for $254. If Burberry is more your style, you can shop the Vintage Check E-Canvas Wallet for $350 or the E-Canvas Bifold Wallet for $300 that all feature the brand’s iconic checkered pattern. John Varvatos aficionados can grab a few wallets at a discounted price including the Heritage Leather Card Case for $80, the Heritage Dual Swing Leather Card Case for $100 or the Heritage Leather Bifold Wallet for $90. We even have a list of the best luxury wallet and card holders for men that will help you decide what to purchase.

If you don’t necessarily want to splurge on a wallet, there are some less expensive options available as well. You can choose from Ted Baker styles that include the Evon Striped Leather Bifold Wallet for $40, the Korning Leather Coin Wallet for $50 and the Evit Striped Leather Card Holder for $30.

Head over to Gilt and purchase a brand new wallet for yourself. You can find designer options for as low as $30 which is a deal that you absolutely cannot miss out on.

Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
