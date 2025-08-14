Celebrate 45 years of the TR-808 with New Balance’s 808 Lite x Roland drop

In New Balance’s long history, the brand has become home to many iconic silhouettes, colors, and collaborative moments that are worthy of celebration. One of the most recent celebratory moments comes from music brand Roland, where the brand honors 45 years of its TR-808 Rhythm Composer and this year’s “808 Day.” For this momentous occasion, New Balance has partnered with Brazilian pro skater Tiago Lemos to relaunch the special edition Tiago Lemos 808 Lite x Roland sneaker. A sell-out design last year, the 808 Lite x Roland sneaker is a special model for the brand, as it celebrates the impact the 808 music machine has had on music and culture. In a combination that fuses music, skateboarding, and style, it’s no wonder that New Balance is at the forefront of the celebration.

New Balance fuses music, skate, and fashion for “808 Day”

Donning an authentic retro look, the 808 Lite x Roland sneaker infuses colorful pops of color to evoke the feel and vibrancy of music. Crafted with a black nubuck and suede synthetic upper, which is accented with neon yellow and orange suede overlays, this design is both sleek and lively. While the outside pays homage to the TR-808 Rhythm Composer, the inside features of the sneaker include traditional details from New Balance’s footwear. An ABZORB midsole and soft rubber outsole allow for better flexibility and movement, while offering impact absorption and cushioning. Available now via New Balance’s distinct platforms, the “808 Day” sneaker retails for $115 and is expected to sell out quickly.