 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Breitling unveils bold new NFL watch collection for 2025

Breitling's new NFL watches are the ultimate fan luxury accessory

By
NFL Team Edition collections
Breitling

In yet another masterful execution of sporting prestige and horological mastery, Breitling has officially hit the mark with its ambitious new NFL collection. This release serves as a sophisticated tribute to the grit, glory, and singular spectacle of the National Football League, executed with the dynamic Swiss precision that defines the brand. With all 32 teams woven into the DNA of its most celebrated timepieces, Breitling has created an impressive series of collectible masterpieces that speak directly to the league’s global fanbase, offering a way to showcase team alliances with uncompromising luxury and bold, mechanical flair.

Team spirit celebrated through dynamic design

NFL Team Edition collections
Breitling

The collection showcases iterations of Breitling’s most legendary models: the robust Chronomat, the aerospace-inspired Avenger, and the sleek utilitarian Superocean. The brand’s intricate detailing is visible in the dials that are available in team-specific colors and paired with ceramic bezels in matching hues. Each has the team name engraved — a dynamic yet subtle touch of personalization. The case backs are individually customized with the logos of each team deeply etched, turning each watch into a distinct commemorative piece. This exceptional craftsmanship gives each watch a unique character all its own, much like the franchises they serve as ambassadors for.

Horological performance worthy of the pro athlete

NFL Team Edition collections
Breitling

True to Breitling’s legacy of creating timepieces intended for professionals, these timepieces are made to perform well beyond the football field. Powered by the brand’s premium-level automatic movements, each watch is certified as Chronometers to meet the highest standards of accuracy. The collection includes hard-wearing stainless steel and lightweight titanium, ensuring options for every style and purpose. Whether on a textured rubber strap or an elegant metal bracelet for more formal occasions, these watches embody the spirit of endurance and achievement displayed by the athletes battling on the field.

Experience a winning combination of fandom and haute horology

With this official NFL collection, Breitling has successfully translated the raw energy of professional football into an elegant luxury product without compromising on its own distinct horological integrity. This collection is set to become an instant classic, the perfect accessory for any dedicated fan seeking the ultimate symbol of team spirit and personal accomplishment.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

TAG Heuer embraces digital exclusivity with new online-only models
TAG Heuer unveils a new digital strategy with exclusive online-only timepieces
TAG Heuer's latest releases

TAG Heuer has signaled a bold move and the beginning of a new chapter with the announcement of an exclusive collection of timepieces to be available only online, combining its horological heritage with a progressive digital strategy. This daring initiative, focusing on a curated selection of its notable Formula 1 and Connected watches, represents a seismic and sophisticated shift in luxury retail, giving avid collectors and watch enthusiasts a uniquely streamlined path to ownership. By foregoing standard brick-and-mortar channels, TAG Heuer is curating a digital-first experience that caters to a client base that is more interconnected and convenience-driven than ever before in the luxury sector. These measures are being executed without compromising the stellar quality the brand is known for bringing to the market. 

Shifting the paradigm for owning Swiss luxury watches

Read more
Mondaine’s new white Essence collection is pure minimalist luxury
The new Mondaine Essence White embraces pure minimalist elegance
The ESSENCE COLLECTION, in white

In the realm of horology, where opulence is everywhere you look, sometimes restraint is the true measure of sophistication. Mondaine is one notable Swiss brand revered for its unwavering mantra of clean, utilitarian design, and the release of its Essence White Collection serves as the perfect example of this principle. This most recent iteration of the critically praised Essence line presents elegance in its highest form, exuding the perfect balance of understated luxury and architectural mastery. Its sleek design proves that bold statements can be made just as fortuitously with a whisper.

A canvas of purity: Where design and serenity meet

Read more
Oris redefines elegance with its timeless new Artelier collection
The new Oris Artelier: Minimalist elegance meets Swiss mechanical prowess
The ARTELIER S series

For its latest release, Oris has made a bold return to its core principles of simple refinement and technical purity with the newest iteration of its Artelier collection. This is a timepiece that makes a definitive statement in an understated way, specifically created for the individual that places a high priority on quiet sophistication and less pomp. The Artelier represents a concerted effort to veer away from the frenetic nature of the world and make its presence known with confident restraint, a horological masterpiece that boasts impressive proportions and an underlying commitment to the very best in mechanical mastery. 

A design mantra rooted in poise and proportion

Read more