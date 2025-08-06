 Skip to main content
Brain Dead puts a fiery twist on the Adidas Japan Lo for new drop

Adidas and Brain Dead reunite to remix an iconic sneaker

By
yellow Adidas/Brain Dead sneaker
Adidas/Brain Dead

As one of Adidas’ long-time collaborators, streetwear brand Brain Dead is back to introduce their one-of-a-kind edge to one of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes. While the duo has collaborated on plenty of collections in the past, their newest drop has a historic and significant touch to it. For this release, the pair is taking on the 1964 Adidas Japan Lo, a special silhouette that only recently got a reissue in 2024. While the newest iterations were already teased back in May of this year in Paris, Adidas and Brain Dead have finally released the official date when fans can expect the designs to land on shelves. Donning a fiery new detail, this revamped version of the timeless Japan Lo is an exciting and statement remix for a sneaker that’s only recently regained the spotlight. 

Brain Dead and Adidas bring the fire to the Japan Lo

Adidas/Brain Dead japan lo sneaker
Adidas/Brain Dead

Keeping with the classic shape and design of the Japan Lo, the duo has remixed the shoe with colorful details and outlines that give it a stylish edge. Arriving in two colorways, the Japan Lo features flame-shaped overlays that cover the uppers in a hairy suede. Bold outlines enhance the flames, making them pop even more. Hairy laces and a suede pull tab continue to balance the design, while the contrasting leather collar adds another material into the mix. Rounding out the sneaker is an off-white thin sole, which helps give the sneaker a retro touch. The sneaker arrives in two separate colorways, brown with olive and yellow, and black with white and blue touches. This new Japan Lo arrives at the official Adidas webstore and app on August 28 for $140.

